Lazer Impala helmet review

I’m not a big fan of the name but the Lazer Impala helmet has the modern trail rider aesthetic and the usual array of ‘enduro inspired’ features.

It’s built round a standard EPS core, that’s covered with a multi-piece micro shell. This extends right down underneath the lower edge of the helmet, so there’s no exposed EPS to get bashed and it looks new for longer. A colour matched visor is attached to the front and it features a three-point indexed adjustment. It’s quite narrow at the tip, so doesn’t offer a ton of coverage but it feels reasonably sturdy and there’s also space underneath to park your goggles.

Cupping the nape of the neck is Lazer’s Advanced Turnfit System. It’s dial-operated and height adjustable and has a wide range of adjustment for those with a goofy head shape. The strap are a really lightweight material and twin side buckles allow you to cinch it tight under the ear but I found they can slip down over time.

Style wise the Impala reminds me a little bit of the POC Tectal, especially the arrangement of the vents. There are 22 in total and although there are a couple of mini-brow vents this isn’t the coolest helmet out there. It is comfortable though – the fit is excellent, with no hot sports or irritating internal ridges and it’s really snug fitting.

As an all-mountain helmet the Impala ticks all the boxes – its look purposeful, fits like a glove and feels robust, and you can even get it with a MIPS liner for an extra £20. However, I feel the name just doesn’t fit with the styling – if Lazer is going to stick with the animal theme I reckon this helmet needs to be the hunter not the prey.