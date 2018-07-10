Trek Roscoe 8 (2018) review

Now in its second year of production, the Trek Roscoe 8 is a Plus tyred trail-hardtail that’s decked out with all the modern luxuries you could want.

At £1000 it’s difficult to understand how a traditional retailer can even compete with the direct sales brands, but Trek has managed to tick every box.

With a dropper post courtesy of Bontrager, 1x gearing from SRAM and contemporary sizing and shape in the gorgeously finished frame, the Roscoe 8 looks like a sure bet. In fact, it’s very similar to the Norco Fluid HT that won this test last year.

A 120mm travel RockShox Judy suspension fork takes care of suspension duties. It gets spindly 30mm upper tubes, but by using a Boost 15mm Maxle through the front wheel and dropouts, the fork can just about handled any unwanted twisting from the extra size and weight found in its big 27.5in Plus wheels. As a bonus, the quick-release design of this Maxle makes it a simple affair when packing the bike into the car.

While the ride quality of the Roscoe is good, we got the distinct impression that it’s more a utilitarian vehicle, focussed towards exploration. The frame is littered with extra rack mounting holes to carry ample kit. You get acres of tyre clearance out back too, thanks to the bridgeless chain and seat stays, so even in the thickest of mud in the middle of nowhere, you shouldn’t have any trouble with clogging.

Needless to say, the Roscoe carries with it a wealth of knowledge in high-end mountain biking, and this shines through in its design and ride, but as more of an all-round trial bike it doesn’t quite hit top marks.