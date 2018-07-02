Pinnacle Kapur 2 (2018) review

The £475 Pinnacle Kapur 2 hardtail takes its inspiration and features from its more expensive Iroko sibling. One of the best sub-£500 hardtails out there.

New kid on the sub £500 block is the Kapur 2 and boy does it show. With progressive geometry and a great cockpit layout that sees a stubby 45mm stem and 760mm wide handlebar, it’s streets ahead of the similarly priced Specialized Pitch Sport and Diamondback Sync 3.0.

The slender 27.2in seat post is a nice touch too, offering a modicum of flex and comfort, and because Pinnacle shim the frame down from 31.6mm, upgrading to a dropper post is still possible. Factor in the lock-on WTB grips and a comfy WTB Volt saddle and it’s easy to rack up miles without your body taking a beating.

It’s the only bike other than the Vitus Nucleus VR to get a suspension fork with externally adjustable rebound damping and combined with the stiffer 32mm upper tubes, the improved steering precision and tracking that the coil-sprung Suntour XCR32 fork add shouldn’t be underestimated.

One area where Pinnacle could instantly improve upon is the front tyre, the low-profile WTB Ranger 2.25in lacking the side knobs and grip needed to really rail turns.

For it’s debut appearance in HOTY Pinnacle’s Kapur 2 has instantly bloodied some noses. It’s not managed to deliver the knockout blow needed to take the Hardtail of the Year title away for Vitus however, but it’s certainly put up the best fight, and we’re sure it’s only going to get stronger year to year even if that means the price creeps up to £500.