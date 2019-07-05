Nukeproof Scout 275 Sport review

Comfy and competent and it won’t get tied in knots when the going gets gnarly

The Nukeproof Scout 275 Sport’s slack head angle and long wheelbase gives it stacks of stability when the going gets steep and rough.

An almost identical spec to the Ragley Marley, but with a totally different character, the Nukeproof Scout really lives up to its name with the kind of versatility that would have Baden-Powell glowing with pride and contentedly stroking his woggle.

Though we’d have liked to have seen a Maxxis Maxx Terra 3C compound tyre up front to give a little more confidence and precision through the tighter flatter trails, with less supportive turns.

The cockpit is pretty much dialled with well-shaped 800mm handlebars and Sam Hill signature grips. The reach to the ‘bar isn’t excessive but the longer chainstays made us ride further off the back so we’d swap out the 50mm stem for a 35mm to give a little more balance.

The drivetrain is identical to the Marley with the low-profile Shadow+ Deore clutch rear mech keeping it out of harm’s way and the chain in check. There’s very little chain-slap on the Scout and gear changes across the 10-speed cassette are always slick and positive, even under load. So the Scout would win its mountaineering badge were it not for a lowest gear of 32/42t – you’ll need strong legs to make the best of the Nukeproof’s technical climbing prowess.

Set for adventure, the Nukeproof Scout is a bike that will feel comfy and competent on longer rides … and when the going gets gnarly it won’t get tied in knots…