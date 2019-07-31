Fabric Magic grip review

Fantastic value if you like to ride locked in

Developed with the help of the 50to01 crew, the Magic grip is a mushroom design but with a unique ‘semi-ergo’ profile that the company claims reduces arm pump and hand fatigue.

>>> Best mountain bike grips 2019

It gets a reasonable soft 30a durometer compound, a single locking clamp, symmetrical bolts and tough nylon end caps.

The Magic mushroom does have an old-school surface pattern but it’s comfortable and, at the narrowest, is extremely low profile. However, like most ergo designs, the shape mean it works best with your hand in one position. We often vary our hand position when riding and if you do too the Magic might not cast its spell.

A quality grip that’s fantastic value but it only works if you like to ride locked in.