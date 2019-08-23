Deity Knuckleduster grip review

Deity’s Knuckleduster blends three patterns in one. Offset chevron ridges comfort the outer palm, fine ribs damp the thumb and forefinger, and a deeper waffle-pattern underneath adds extra finger hold.

Knuckledusters sensibly lock only on the inner side, with the rubber extending right to the bar end with a thicker outer edge that proved durable. Slightly thicker than most at 32mm, the grips compress a little when riding and feel cushioned and comfy even on long Alpine runs. The Kevlar-impregnated rubber is long lasting, but isn’t as squidgy or as sticky as some grips, and not the best gloveless. The ridged pattern might also be a bit squirmy for those that value maximum precision. These are sorted grips at a fair price, but others I use offer more damping and lock down my hands better.