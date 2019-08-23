Deity’s Knuckleduster blends three patterns in one. Offset chevron ridges comfort the outer palm, fine ribs damp the thumb and forefinger, and a deeper waffle-pattern underneath adds extra finger hold
Deity Knuckleduster grip review
Deity’s Knuckleduster blends three patterns in one. Offset chevron ridges comfort the outer palm, fine ribs damp the thumb and forefinger, and a deeper waffle-pattern underneath adds extra finger hold.
>>> Best mountain bike grips 2019
Knuckledusters sensibly lock only on the inner side, with the rubber extending right to the bar end with a thicker outer edge that proved durable. Slightly thicker than most at 32mm, the grips compress a little when riding and feel cushioned and comfy even on long Alpine runs. The Kevlar-impregnated rubber is long lasting, but isn’t as squidgy or as sticky as some grips, and not the best gloveless. The ridged pattern might also be a bit squirmy for those that value maximum precision. These are sorted grips at a fair price, but others I use offer more damping and lock down my hands better.