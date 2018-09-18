The Garmin Edge 820 is a compact, touchscreen GPS cycling computer offering performance monitoring, bike-specific turn-by-turn navigation and more.

Garmin Edge 820 GPS review

Reader review by Stephen Abra

Is it a GPS logger or a navigational GPS?

Navigational GPS.

How fast does it start-up and find signal?

Start up takes about a minute as it brings up maps and routes but connection to a signal is really fast.

Tell us about the mounting options

Usual two Garmin mounts: extended for in front of handlebars and mount with O-rings for everywhere else.

Any mapping included? Is it any good?

Standard UK maps are on there but the great thing is you can create a route with either road, MTB or gravel options direct from the Garmin Connect software and upload it from your phone to the Garmin unit. You can also create routes in Strava and upload those too.

On-the-fly navigation. Is it turn-by-turn? Basic bread-crumb following?

Proper turn by turn navigation. Small screen though so the beeps are a great prompt; beeps once when you’re 400 yards away from a turn and twice when you’re just approaching the turn. I have an awful sense of direction and it hasn’t got me lost yet!

Is it easy to operate, especially on-the-fly?

I have to admit, setting up was a pain. Wouldn’t link to phone, wouldn’t find a WiFi signal & when it did, it kept dropping out but persevere and it’s a great little unit for the price.

Tell us about the screen. Is it touchscreen or physical buttons? How is it in bright light, and low light?

Touchscreen is a bit temperamental but I’d rather have that than cycling through menu options with buttons.

How easy is it to get a route in it? Uploading a pre-designed route from a computer, and also plotting/amending a route with the device itself.

Really easy from Garmin Connect.

Does it play nicely with other apps (Strava etc)?

Uploads your ride directly to Strava (so no more phone battery drain on long rides which is a massive plus for me) and there’s tons of apps that work with the unit that you can download as widgets.

Is there any software provided and/or online service? Is it any good?

Garmin connect is supplied and is great if you just want to create a ride. Add the mileage, direction you want to ride in, route type (road or off road) and it creates a route to upload to the unit.

Connectivity to other devices (smartphone, HRM, power meter etc)

Connects to a huge variety of power meters HR sensors and gives some really smart feedback (if that’s your thing). Also seeing text messages on the screen from your paired smartphone is a nice touch.

Verdict A pain to set up but worth it in the end. Great battery life and I won’t leave home without it now (it has a re-route to home feature and emergency alerts a contact if you have an off - maybe a good thing if you’re riding a remote route on your own). Rating: 8/10.