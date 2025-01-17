SQlab’s ONE10 glove might look like a commuter’s claw, but the windchill cover tucks neatly away and I love the wide fit option

SQlab’s One10 gloves come in two widths with a pull out mitt for extra protection. But are they warm enough to be worth the extra cash?

SQlab’s ONE10 isn’t like most serious mountain bike gloves, at first glance it looks pretty normal but peer closer and you’ll see a waterproof lobster mitt clever discreetly tucked away in the cuff. Don’t let that put you off though, this is no commuter gauntlet, instead it’s an innovative and versatile winter wonder.

Most products from SQlab cost a bomb, and the One10 glove is no different, at £65. It’s simple enough in design though despite the high price, with a claimed waterproof Clarino X fake suede palm, without padding or silicon grippers. The best mountain bike gloves like the 100% Brisker have thin, tactile palms like this.

Then there’s a thin, stretchy fleece backed soft-shell fabric is used for the back, thumb and over-mitt stash. There are Clarino reinforcing tips on fingers two, three and four, while the index finger gets a touchscreen compatible tip.

The waterproof lobster mitt lives in the cuff, and it covers your middle, ring and little finger when in use. The neoprene cuff also gets a velcro closing tab for a snug fit. There are reflective SQ Lab ‘hyopcratic’ snake and crutch logo’s on the sub glove and mitt. There’s no snot wipe though and they only come in black.

Performance

As someone with paws like a badger, having a wide sizing option in gloves is awesome. It meant I could get a large size that fitted me perfectly, rather than having to get an extra large and put up with saggy, empty fingertips. There’s enough stretch in the palm and the upper that the simple cut still fitted me, well, like a glove.

With temperatures at the higher end of the single digit range, the thin fleece was enough to keep my hands warm. The unpadded palm means excellent connection and feedback when dry too. The connective tab on the finger works as well as most too. By which I mean it’s like handing your phone to your nan to show her a picture/video, at which point she somehow scrolls onto the dark web or turns it off entirely. They’re not as warm as an intermediate weight glove like a 100% Brisker either, so I definitely wouldn’t call them a winter glove.

The lack of silicon traction strips also meant my hands slid about if the gloves or grips got wet. Whether it was seeping through the untaped seams or just soaking through the ‘waterpoof’ palms the SQ’s don’t stay dry long on the underside in wet weather either.

Happily the pull out mitt is much more effective at bouncing showers and windchill. That let me go several degrees colder without my fingers freezing. The downside is that my unprotected thumb would really complain. The mitt isn’t very breathable either so the gloves can get soggy with sweat if you’re working hard, but they do dry quickly. Apart from a bush related knuckle hole (why does that sound so bad?) they’ve also proved tough. Not least because the wider sizing means I haven’t burst most of the seams apart in just a few weeks, like I do on most gloves.

Verdict The best way I can describe the SQlab One10s is the hand equivalent of a warm jersey with a windproof gillet in its pocket. They’re light, the fit is great and there’s no bulk to get in the way of riding. You’ll be comfy and sweat free on most autumn and spring days if you keep moving too. Then if it gets wet or windy you can pull the mitt out to protect your fingers. At this point your thumbs are the equivalent of your arms in a gillet though and they might not be chuffed about that. A bit of silicon on the palms would be great for grip and they’re obviously a no if you like some padding. As for the pricing, the value of the SQlab gloves definitely comes from their accurate fit and adaptability. You are paying double what you would for a decent winter glove if you just want a ‘big coat’ for your hands.