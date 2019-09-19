Dainese Tactic glove review

Looking at the Dainese Tactic glove from the chic Italian brand it is all too easy to think “where has all my thirty five quid gone here?”

In my experience, the very best gloves are almost always a case of less is more. The more stuff you design into a glove the more seams and stitching you introduce and the result is a stiff glove that bunches, binds. These gloves are just simple pull-on affairs with a bit of silicone print on the palm and fingers and some flexible rubber light-armouring on the outer two knuckles area. But the proof is in the riding. Specifically, the proof is going back to riding in other gloves after using these. Obviously, some of this will depend on your hand size and shape but for me, after using the Dainese Tactic gloves all my other gloves felt ill-fitting (with tight and baggy spots simultaneously) and full of distracting and uncomfortably seams inside. In a materials sense, the Tactic gloves are too expensive far what they are. But in a comfort and performance sense, they are up there with the very best.