Scott Genius 900 review

Final verdict on Roo Fowler's longtermer

scott genius 900

Product Overview

Overall rating:

Score 9

Scott Genius 900

Pros:

  • The first ride when I felt like I was on an e-bike, the climbs felt so easy.
  • Threading down greasy ruts in the winter feeling 100% confidence in the handling.
  • Going on rides starting with steep downhill runs, followed by 50km of mile munching and still not feeling inappropriately biked. It’s a great do it all bike.

Cons:

  • The SRAM Guide RSC rear brake lever pulling to the bar and needing bleeding after just a couple of rides.
  • Trying to solve the puzzle of how to tighten the left grip.
  • Finding the Torx T30 pivot bolts loose while on a ride and not having a multi-tool with a T30.

Product:

Scott Genius 900 review

Manufacturer:

Price as reviewed:

£6,999.00

A compelling combination of light weight, long travel and grin-inducing handling puts the Scott Genius 900 top of its class.

Scott Genius 900 need to know

  • 29er with progressive geometry and genuine XL sizing
  • Full carbon frame with 150mm travel
  • TwinLoc suspension with three settings
  • SRAM X01 Eagle drivetrain
  • Flip-chip geometry to be adapted for 27.5 Plus wheels

What attracted you to the Genius 900 Tuned?

Being 6ft 4in tall, sizing is always one of the biggest determining factors when I’m looking at a new bike. And Scott has really nailed it with the latest Genius range. The XL has a generous 500mm reach measurement and the geometry is pretty much what I want for aggressive trail riding. Also it’s hard to ignore the weight of this bike – sub 28lbs for a capable 150mm travel 29er is simply incredible.

Did you change anything straightaway?

With a bike of this value and spec, you would hope that nothing needs changing straight away, fortunately that was the case. It was only the arrival of winter that prompted a change of tyres; wide tyres with closely spaced knobs don’t like wet ruts. And if I’m being really picky, I would prefer a 780mm handlebar rather than the 760mm it comes with, as you can always cut it down.

Was the bike easy to set up?

Given the number of levers and adjusters, the Genius was remarkably easy to set up, with no fine-tuning of the suspension other than air pressures and rebound damping. In fact, Scott has done a fantastic job matching the damping of the Fox 36 Fit4 suspension fork with the Fox Nude Evol rear shock and frame kinematics.

How did it ride?

Stable, light, supple, capable and above all, fun. Pretty much everything you could want from a long travel trail bike. Due to its light weight, I would sometimes question whether I was pushing the bike too hard, but it has never shown a single sign of weakness.

Did anything break or wear out?

The left grip worked loose to start with, and due to the integrated grip clamp/Twinloc lever, it turned out to be a 20-minute ordeal rather than 20-second fix. Apart from that, the main pivot bolt came loose, but that was an easy fix with Loctite. The SRAM Guide RSC rear brake needed a bleed after only a couple of rides, but since then it has been spot on. Finally, the lower headset race has suffered through our wet, wet winter and needed replacing. All regular wear and tear then. I must say the DT Swiss wheels definitely deserve high praise; I have used and abused them, but they’ve taken that abuse with ease as both are as straight as they were when new.

If you could change one thing, what would it be?

This isn’t a simple component swap. I feel like the climbing performance on the Genius is very slightly compromised by the seat tube angle, so I’d like it to be a little steeper, at least on the XL size where your running the saddle high which in turn shifts it further back over the rear wheel.

scott genius 900

Verdict

Would I buy this bike? I can confidently say that the Scott Genius 900 Tuned is hands down the best trail bike I’ve ever ridden. It’s also the most expensive. But if money wasn’t an issue, I’d buy it in a heartbeat. Personally, I would be looking more towards the middle of the range, and with bikes available from £2,399 upwards, there’s a Scott Genius for every budget.

Details

Frame:IMP carbon, 150mm
Shock:Fox Nude EVOL
Fork:Fox 36 Float Factory FIT4, 150mm
Wheels:DT Swiss M1825 Spline CL, Schwalbe Nobby Nic 29 x 2.6in tyres
Drivetrain:SRAM X01 Carbon Eagle 32t, SRAM X01 Eagle 12-speed r-mech and shifter
Brakes:SRAM Guide RSC, 180mm
Components:Syncros Hixon iC SL Carbon bar/stem, 760/50mm, Fox Transfer 150mm post, Syncros XM1.5 Ti saddle
Weight:12.43kg (27.4lb)
Sizes:XS, S, M, L, XL
Size tested:XL
Head angle (low setting):65°
Seat angle:74.8°
BB height:345mm
Chainstay:438mm
Front centre:834mm
Wheelbase:1,272mm
Down tube:787mm
Top tube:670mm
Reach:499mm
Contact:scott-sports.com