Scott Genius 900 review

A compelling combination of light weight, long travel and grin-inducing handling puts the Scott Genius 900 top of its class.

>>> Scott Genius 2018 range explained

Scott Genius 900 need to know

29er with progressive geometry and genuine XL sizing

Full carbon frame with 150mm travel

TwinLoc suspension with three settings

SRAM X01 Eagle drivetrain

Flip-chip geometry to be adapted for 27.5 Plus wheels

What attracted you to the Genius 900 Tuned?

Being 6ft 4in tall, sizing is always one of the biggest determining factors when I’m looking at a new bike. And Scott has really nailed it with the latest Genius range. The XL has a generous 500mm reach measurement and the geometry is pretty much what I want for aggressive trail riding. Also it’s hard to ignore the weight of this bike – sub 28lbs for a capable 150mm travel 29er is simply incredible.

Did you change anything straightaway?

With a bike of this value and spec, you would hope that nothing needs changing straight away, fortunately that was the case. It was only the arrival of winter that prompted a change of tyres; wide tyres with closely spaced knobs don’t like wet ruts. And if I’m being really picky, I would prefer a 780mm handlebar rather than the 760mm it comes with, as you can always cut it down.

Was the bike easy to set up?

Given the number of levers and adjusters, the Genius was remarkably easy to set up, with no fine-tuning of the suspension other than air pressures and rebound damping. In fact, Scott has done a fantastic job matching the damping of the Fox 36 Fit4 suspension fork with the Fox Nude Evol rear shock and frame kinematics.

How did it ride?

Stable, light, supple, capable and above all, fun. Pretty much everything you could want from a long travel trail bike. Due to its light weight, I would sometimes question whether I was pushing the bike too hard, but it has never shown a single sign of weakness.

Did anything break or wear out?

The left grip worked loose to start with, and due to the integrated grip clamp/Twinloc lever, it turned out to be a 20-minute ordeal rather than 20-second fix. Apart from that, the main pivot bolt came loose, but that was an easy fix with Loctite. The SRAM Guide RSC rear brake needed a bleed after only a couple of rides, but since then it has been spot on. Finally, the lower headset race has suffered through our wet, wet winter and needed replacing. All regular wear and tear then. I must say the DT Swiss wheels definitely deserve high praise; I have used and abused them, but they’ve taken that abuse with ease as both are as straight as they were when new.

If you could change one thing, what would it be?

This isn’t a simple component swap. I feel like the climbing performance on the Genius is very slightly compromised by the seat tube angle, so I’d like it to be a little steeper, at least on the XL size where your running the saddle high which in turn shifts it further back over the rear wheel.

Verdict Would I buy this bike? I can confidently say that the Scott Genius 900 Tuned is hands down the best trail bike I’ve ever ridden. It’s also the most expensive. But if money wasn’t an issue, I’d buy it in a heartbeat. Personally, I would be looking more towards the middle of the range, and with bikes available from £2,399 upwards, there’s a Scott Genius for every budget.