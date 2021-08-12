POC Ora Clarity Fabio Ed. Goggles review

The POC Ora Clarity Fabio Ed. is one of the uber cool Swedish protection brand's four variants of Ora goggle to sit alongside the basic Ora, the DH version with tear-off locator pins and foam above the vents, and the Clarity with contrast enhancing Zeiss lens.

This POC Ora Clarity Fabio Ed. is Fabio Wibmer’s signature model. It comes in a sparkling white and gold colourway (that seems totally at odds with winter DH runs), Fabio’s signature on the strap and the premium Zeiss lens. You have to really be a massive Fabio fan to invest the extra £15 over the regular Clarity goggle though, as there are no additional performance benefits to this version.

The plastic frame has some flexibility, but is on the stiff side compared to many of the best mountain bike glasses and goggles. It’s also quite deep at around 33mm (25mm is average) and is moulded around a fairly tight radius, so may not fit everyone. If you have a broad face you may find the frame has to bow from its natural position, which cam create additional pressure. In fact I found the Ora Clarity gave a noticeably tight fit, and the triple density foam padding felt relatively firm and not too plush against the skin.

There is plenty of venting designed into the frame of the POC Ora Clarity Fabio Ed. google, both top and bottom, and this version doesn’t have any foam covering, so airflow is maximised and the lens is less likely to fog up. The flipside is that dirt, debris and insects can get into the goggle from above and below.

POC makes a big song and dance about its double-glazed Zeiss lens, stating that it enhances contrast of browns and greens that typify the palette of most trail environments. And I’d agree – it has good optical clarity and does improve contrast off-road, helping pick out definition at high speed. It does have a slight tint to it, so does cut out some light, making it hard to see in really dark forests or late in the day, but overall it works well in a range of conditions from bright to overcast. The frame also offers a nice, wide and mostly unimpeded view, although the nose bridge did sneak into our vision a little. However, the choice of a white frame was a mistake, as it is reflected in the back of the lens, which is distracting. My advice then? Go for the cheaper Ora Clarity with a plain black frame, but try before you buy if you have a large head or a broad face.