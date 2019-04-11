100% Speedtrap Glasses review

The aesthetics of the 100% Speedtrap glasses are polarising but there’s no debating how effective this extended coverage is at protecting your eyes.

>>> Trail Bike of the Year 2019

For riding at any time of year eye protection is very important. Obviously for complete protection the goggle is king, but not too far behind in the standings are full coverage glasses like the Speedtrap from MX brand 100%.

The full-framed Speedtrap uses a malleable polyurethane frame to wrap around the impact resistant lens. It uses a neat centralised and stabilising clip to hold the lens in place, and this can be undone simply and quickly to make lens replacement a pain free affair. 100% ship the Speedtrap with two lenses, one for bright conditions and a clear version for all other light conditions, so this ability to swap and change quickly is a great asset. One thing I noticed is that even though 100% claim a scratch resistant coating on the lens, the nature of mountain biking means that regular cleaning in wet weather will mark the surface.

Ignoring the car park comments from your riding mates, the Speedtrap is very comfortable set of eyewear. The rubber nose and arm pieces are also equal to the task of keeping the Speedtrap glued to your face, even when sweating profusely. Despite the full frame and central brace, vision is almost completely unrestricted even at the periphery and the close fit means it boasts almost goggle-rivalling levels of protection. If you can stretch to the high price tag, you won’t be disappointed.