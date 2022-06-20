Magura MT5 eStop disc brake review

We tested Magura’s mid-range MT5 disc brake back in the summer, but this is the new eStop version designed for e-bike use. The flip-flop composite lever and alloy caliper weigh a little bit more and feature new decals, but otherwise it’s identical. Where the E-magic happens is with the new MDR-P and MDR-C rotors, which are available in a larger 220mm diameter. The MDR-P is basically a floating design with a stainless-steel braking surface joined to the aluminium carrier using Dovetail Interlink Technology. It retails for around £39.

The MDR-C at £27 is a more conventional stainless-steel design, but with some extra meat between the braking surface and bolt holes to boost stiffness. Now for the bad news; we have neither of these on test because Magura is out of stock across the whole of Europe. Obviously, if we get a sample we’ll update this test, but right now this is just an MT5 in a different jacket.

There’s been a slight price hike since we tested it six months ago, but it still undercuts the Shimano Deore or TRP Slate and we think it’s better quality overall. It has a composite body and the forged alloy lever blade has a flat profile with a reach adjustment screw positioned handily on the front.

The four-piston brake caliper is forged in one piece and has a reinforcing spar across the top to boost stiffness. Our sample came with the 8.P Sport brake pads, which are magnetic and also bolted in, but you can switch to the conjoined 9.P pads that clip-in instead. Both are available in Recreational, Sport (resin) and Race (metal sintered) compounds. The stock pads are Sport, but they’re noisy in the wet and don’t last, so metal sintered is the smart way to go here.

Like Hayes, the Magura MT5 has a really light lever action, which is great for reducing fatigue. It’s also powerful with excellent progression, although this can flatten out when the lever comes too far inboard. The composite body is fragile and we broke our original sample in a crash, but it does feel solid in your hand when pulled.

Verdict The Magura MT5 eStop is a great value brake, but to get the best from it you really need to bed it in properly.