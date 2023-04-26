Squirt Cycling Products Super Concentrate bike cleaner review

You might have seen these online; tablets that you bung in a spray bottle, add water and you have an instant bike cleaner. They’re popular because they’re great value for money – you’re not paying for packaging and you can buy in bulk, so you get a deal.

For example, a 1 litre bottle of Muc Off Nano Tech cleaner is £12, whereas using the Squirt’s sachets and your own spray bottle will cost you £3.99 a litre. Obviously, it’s also better for the environment, reduces emissions and you’re not transporting water from a place that doesn’t have very much to a place that has plenty.

Squirt Cycling Products has jumped on that bandwagon with its new Super Concentrate Sachet and depending on how you dilute it, it can function as a general cleaner (750ml) or a degreaser (220ml). It’s biodegradable and not harmful to the environment, although technically if you wash off non-biodegradable chain lube those claims go out of the window.

I generally think a lot of green cleaners are much of a muchness, in that they’re pretty good at shifting surface grime, but struggle if you’re really trying to prise away that tough paste on your cassette sprockets and chain. Super Concentrate works okay, but you need a lot of elbow grease, but thankfully that’s fully eco-friendly.

I like the idea of this type of cleaner; it’s easy to mix, I can use one of my old spray bottles and I can get 10-bottles cleaner for more than half the usual price. However, Extra UK does need to have a look at its pricing because 10 sachets are £29.90, or £2.99 each, whereas 50 sachets are £149.50, which is exactly the same price. If I’m buying in bulk, I’d expect to get a discount.

Verdict I like the idea of this type of cleaner; it’s easy to mix, I can use one of my old spray bottles and I can get 10-bottles cleaner for more than half the usual price. However, Extra UK does need to have a look at its pricing because 10 sachets are £29.90, or £2.99 each, whereas 50 sachets are £149.50, which is exactly the same price. If I’m buying in bulk, I’d expect to get a discount.