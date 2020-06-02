BikeParka XL bike cover review

BikeParka XL is not as heavy-duty as better-knownbike covers but it’s a lot cheaper and still does a very good job at protecting the interior from dirt.

No one likes putting a bike in the back of a vehicle after a wet and muddy ride, but if you use a dedicated cover you can stop the filth going everywhere. The BikeParka XL is not as heavy-duty as the better-known Evoc and Fassa bike covers I’ve tested previously, but it’s a lot cheaper and still does a very good job at protecting the interior from dirt.

It’s made from a heavy-duty, rip-stop nylon material, so you won’t put a pedal through it and it’s also seam-sealed, keeping any wet mud from leaking out. There’s a big draw string round the hem and centre, with toggle adjusters, so you can cinch it up tight against the bike.

Several sizes are available; I’m testing the XL, which is big enough to cover my longterm Norco e-bike with room to spare. There are also a load of colours, including a funky camo finish.

I’ve been stacking test bikes in my van, and I stretch this over them to stop them rubbing together – it does a pretty good job. It’s easy to fit and it’s vast, but works best when the front wheel is removed because I can wrap it completely round the bike, keeping in most of the dirt. I also really like that it folds down small into a stuff sac (included) – not something you can do with the padded designs above.

Like most of these things, the BikeParka XL doubles as a changing mat and/or one of those draw string gear bags – once I’ve finished getting changed I can pull up the draw strings and just chuck all the dirty kit on the back seat. For keeping you bike and vehicle clean this really is an essential bit of kit – lightweight, compact, versatile and great value.