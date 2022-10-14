MBR November 2022 – 282

The latest issue of MBR is out now, and as ever it’s packed full of inspiring ideas and routes to help you find new places to get out and ride. Here’s what you’ll find inside MBR November 2022.

Want the latest MBR delivered to your door every month? Check out our latest subscription offer, or try MBR’s digital editions on iPad, Android, Kindle and more…

On the Cover

Aiguille de la Grande Sassière, overlooking Val-d’Isère and Tignes, photographed by James Vincent

Features

Evie Richards

Evie Richards is one of the best XC racers in the world, we chat to the 2021 world champion and Commonwealth Games gold medal winner about coaching, concussion, overtraining, and walking the dog.

Aiguille de la Grande Sassière, Savoie

Taking on Europe’s highest rideable peak, the Great Needle of Rock overlooking Val-d’Isère and Tignes at the head of the Tarentaise Valley.

Bikes and gear

First rides

We ride the Santa Cruz Nomad C GX AXS Coil RSV MX, Trek Fuel EX 9.9, and Scott Spark RC World Cup AXS,

Longtermers

Introducing the Pivot Firebird Pro to the longtermer fleet, plus updates on the Privateer 141 with Ohlins suspension, Sonder Signal hardtail, Specialized Kenevo SL lightweight eeb, and the Giant Reign E+ 1 e-bike.

Product

On test this month is the Wolf Tooth’s 8-bit Pliers multitool, Altura’s Eskar Trail trousers, the BikeStow Original 2 bikerack, Race Face Getta Grip grips, the Chromag Synth flat pedal, and loads more.

Tested: Lights

It’s night riding season, and we have 10 of the best helmet lights and bar mounted lights on test: the Cateye AMPP 800, Exposure Zenith MK2, Gloworm X2 Adventure Light Set, Hope R4+, Magicshine RN 1500, Exposure Six Pack MK12, Gloworm XS Lightset, Light and Motion Seca 2500 Enduro, Magicshine Monteer 8000S Galaxy V2.0, and NiteRider Lumina Max 2500.

Bike test: Lightweight e-bikes

Half the power of a full fat e-bike, and a chunk less weight too makes the low powered e-bike pull strong for many riders. We test the Specialized S-Works Turbo Kenevo SL, and the Forestal Cyon Halo.

Bikes featured this issue:

Forestal Cyon Halo

Giant Reign E+ 1

Pivot Firebird Pro

Privateer 141 Ohlins

Scott Spark RC World Cup AXS

Sonder Signal ST GX

Santa Cruz Nomad C GX AXS Coil RSV MX

Specialized S-Works Turbo Kenevo SL

Specialized Turbo Kenevo SL Comp

Trek Fuel EX 9.9

How to

Buzz: Sprint like a pro

How to generate an impressive amount of speed in just a couple of short, sharp pedal strokes – Fit4Racing shows us the moves to make it happen.

Skills: Winter

Dirt School’s top techniques on how to get ready for the winter conditions ahead, by going back to basics and getting your body position dialled.

The Buzz

Car free rides in the UK are a great adventure, we’ve got five great places to tap up, and advice on how to book your bike onto the train too.

New! Guy Kesteven column

Guy Kesteven has seen it all, he’s been riding since the 80s, testing bikes since the 90s and now writes a column for mbr. This month he looks back at where we’ve come from, and looks ahead to the future of mountain biking