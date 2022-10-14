MBR November 2022 – 282

The latest issue of MBR is out now, and as ever it’s packed full of inspiring ideas and routes to help you find new places to get out and ride. Here’s what you’ll find inside MBR November 2022.
Want the latest MBR delivered to your door every month?
On the Cover
Aiguille de la Grande Sassière, overlooking Val-d’Isère and Tignes, photographed by James Vincent
Features
Evie Richards
Evie Richards is one of the best XC racers in the world, we chat to the 2021 world champion and Commonwealth Games gold medal winner about coaching, concussion, overtraining, and walking the dog.
Aiguille de la Grande Sassière, Savoie
Taking on Europe’s highest rideable peak, the Great Needle of Rock overlooking Val-d’Isère and Tignes at the head of the Tarentaise Valley.
Bikes and gear
First rides
We ride the Santa Cruz Nomad C GX AXS Coil RSV MX, Trek Fuel EX 9.9, and Scott Spark RC World Cup AXS,
Longtermers
Introducing the Pivot Firebird Pro to the longtermer fleet, plus updates on the Privateer 141 with Ohlins suspension, Sonder Signal hardtail, Specialized Kenevo SL lightweight eeb, and the Giant Reign E+ 1 e-bike.
Product
On test this month is the Wolf Tooth’s 8-bit Pliers multitool, Altura’s Eskar Trail trousers, the BikeStow Original 2 bikerack, Race Face Getta Grip grips, the Chromag Synth flat pedal, and loads more.
Tested: Lights
It’s night riding season, and we have 10 of the best helmet lights and bar mounted lights on test: the Cateye AMPP 800, Exposure Zenith MK2, Gloworm X2 Adventure Light Set, Hope R4+, Magicshine RN 1500, Exposure Six Pack MK12, Gloworm XS Lightset, Light and Motion Seca 2500 Enduro, Magicshine Monteer 8000S Galaxy V2.0, and NiteRider Lumina Max 2500.
Bike test: Lightweight e-bikes
Half the power of a full fat e-bike, and a chunk less weight too makes the low powered e-bike pull strong for many riders. We test the Specialized S-Works Turbo Kenevo SL, and the Forestal Cyon Halo.
Bikes featured this issue:
- Forestal Cyon Halo
- Giant Reign E+ 1
- Pivot Firebird Pro
- Privateer 141 Ohlins
- Scott Spark RC World Cup AXS
- Sonder Signal ST GX
- Santa Cruz Nomad C GX AXS Coil RSV MX
- Specialized S-Works Turbo Kenevo SL
- Specialized Turbo Kenevo SL Comp
- Trek Fuel EX 9.9
How to
Buzz: Sprint like a pro
How to generate an impressive amount of speed in just a couple of short, sharp pedal strokes – Fit4Racing shows us the moves to make it happen.
Skills: Winter
Dirt School’s top techniques on how to get ready for the winter conditions ahead, by going back to basics and getting your body position dialled.
The Buzz
Car free rides in the UK are a great adventure, we’ve got five great places to tap up, and advice on how to book your bike onto the train too.
New! Guy Kesteven column
Guy Kesteven has seen it all, he’s been riding since the 80s, testing bikes since the 90s and now writes a column for mbr. This month he looks back at where we’ve come from, and looks ahead to the future of mountain biking