mbr november 2019

On the cover

Last days of summer — Brendog rips up some of that famous Swindon loam, photo by Duncan Phillpott

Best of British: BTR

BTR was born in a shed in Sussex, the brainchild of uni friends Tam and Burf they quickly set about making bespoke hardtails with beyond modern geometry (61° head angle, anyone?). We head to Frome to find out if the craft and the quality of the early bikes have remained as BTR develops.

First Rides

Roadie brand Ribble’s first ever mountain bike is a titanium hardtail, we find out if it’s any good or not. Plus first rides on the Cube Stereo Hybrid 140 e-bike now with 29er wheels, Specialized’s new triple-crown forked Turbo Kenevo, the Calibre Bossnut and it’s formed tubing, plus the Santa Cruz Tallboy CC.

Longtermers

Ben really has put his Nukeproof Mega 290 Pro through the ringer, racing it at its namesake the real Megavalanche and months of UK riding — now it’s time to deliver a verdict. And introducing Designer Ben’s new longtermer, the award winning Canyon Strive CF 8.0. Plus updates on the Marin Mount Vision, Rocky Mounta Altitude and Norco Sight e-bike.

Product

Review of Marzocchi’s new Z2 fork, the Oakley Drt5 open face helmet, Ride concepts Live wire shoes, Lezyne Sendit caddy bag, Sam Hill 7idp knee pads and loads more.

Lights

With the days getting shorter it’s time to get out night riding and enjoy a different take on your regular trails. On test we have 12 lights, to mount on your helmet and your bars, ranging from a wallet-friendly £50 up to a top end £500. Now everyone can get out and ride this winter, no matter what their budget.

Bikes with downtube storage

Riding packless has never been easier thanks to brands like Specialized, which have gone out of their way to deliver tools and storage capacity on their bikes. Now Trek has joined in with its own version of the SWAT door, so it’s time to pit the new Stumpjumper against the Fuel Ex.

Bikes in this Issue

Calibre Bossnut

Canyon Strive CF 8.0

Cube Stereo Hybrid 140 HPC TM 625

Marin Mount Vision 8

Norco Sight C NX12 VLT

Nukeproof Mega 290 Pro

Ribble HT Ti SRAM GX

Rocky Mountain Altitude Alloy 50

Santa Cruz Tallboy CC X01 Reserve

Specialized Stumpjumper Expert Carbon 29

Specialized Turbo Kenevo Expert

Trek Fuel Ex 9.8 GX

Buzz Get Started

How to get the most out of your e-bike: maximising your range with clever use of the modes and battery temperature to let your bike carry you further and faster.

Skills: faster cornering

Cornering is the bread and butter of mountain biking, nothing beats linking together a series of turns letting you flow down the trail keeping maximum speed. Andy Barlow from Dirt School shows us how to get our body geometry and trial position sorted to handle berms, switchbacks and flat corners.

Buzz

Local riders take control of their riding network, at the Golfie near Innerleithen — we check out their trail maintenance progress, discover how they negotiated control with the landowner and the implications for unauthorised trail networks across the UK.

Mailbox

Your rants, raves and witty ripostes.

New series: Your Trails

We’re taking an intimate look at the local riding spots we cherish, each month visiting a different mtb celeb to unearth their local trails. mbr ed Danny kicks it off.