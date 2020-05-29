mbr july 2020

Want the latest MBR delivered to your door every month? Check out our latest subscription offer, or try MBR’s digital editions on iPad, Android, Kindle and more…

The latest issue of MBR is out now, packed full of inspiring ideas and routes to help you find new places to get out and ride.

What about the magazine itself? Here’s a taste of what you’ll find inside…

On the cover

Daniel Schaefer and Julia Hoffman ride Maroon Mountain, British Columbia, before the lockdown. Photographer: Mattias Fredriksson.

The 50 best places to ride

Where would you most like to ride when lockdown lifts? We ask Steve Peat, Rob Warner, Danny MacAskill, Tracy Moseley and loads more, to compile the ultimate mountain biking hotspots. We’ve got 25 destinations in the UK to hit up, and 25 riding retreats around the world to plan for when we can all just get out and ride again.

Bike geometry 101

Mountain bike geometry doesn’t need to be daunting, we break it down into its constituent parts through the lens of weight distribution. Why? Partly so you can impress your friends with your reach, BB height and front centre knowledge. But mostly so you can apply the knowledge practically, and improve the performance and safety of you and your bike as one.

First Rides

We take the Kona Process 153 for a spin and review its updated spec with burlier tyres, try out Voodoo’s entry level full sus e-bike, the Zobop E-Shimano, and swing a leg over the latest carbon version of the Norco Optic.

Longtermers

After 12months riding the Norco Sight e-bike PB delivers his final verdict, while Laura revels in her Scott Contessa and its Twin-Loc travel adjuster. Meanwhile, Ben Day reckons his short-travel NS Synonym could be the ultimate bike for lockdown duties, Ben Smith goes surfing for the latest 2020 version of his Canyon Strive, and Benji transforms his Nukeproof Reactor into a touring bike.

Product

On test this month is the new One Up Dropper Post V2, a post that undercuts the competition on price, and claims to beat them on performance too. Plus we review the big-coverage Smith Squad XL goggles, Troy Lee’s lightweight Stage Knee Pads, the 100% Trajecta enduro helmet, and loads more.

Tested: Flat pedal shoes

Eight of the best shoes for flat pedals

Bikes in this issue

Canyon Strive CF 8.0

Guerrilla Gravity Gnarvana

Kona Process 153 CR/DL 29

Norco Optic

Norco Sight C NX12 VLT

NS Synonym TR2

Nukeproof Reactor 290C Elite

Scott Contessa Ransom 910

Voodoo Zobop E-Shimano

Get fit for riding

Now’s the ideal time to boost your fitness and strength — Fit4Racing shows us how to get fitter, faster and stronger at home, with no kit, little space but lots of technique.

Skills: Steeps

Steep trails can be intimidating places to ride, but they needn’t be, says Dirt School’s Andy Barlow. He shows us how to get our body position right, our line choice spot on and our head in the right place for the steepest of descents.

My Best Trail

Deadly Neddly, aka Ned Overend, shows us one of his favourite winter training trails, in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Want the latest MBR delivered to your door every month? Check out our latest subscription offer, or try MBR’s digital editions on iPad, Android, Kindle and more…

The latest issue of MBR is out now, packed full of inspiring ideas and routes to help you find new places to get out and ride.