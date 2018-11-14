Want the latest MBR delivered to your door every month? Check out our latest subscription offer, or try MBR’s digital editions on iPad, Android, Kindle and more…
The latest issue of MBR is out now, packed full of inspiring ideas and route maps to help you find new places to get out and ride.
What about the magazine itself? Here’s a taste of what you’ll find inside…
MBR December 2018
On the cover: Jerome Clementz rides the new Habit from Cannondale. Photographer: Paris Gore
Editor’s choice
We’re showcasing the ultimate products from 2019, the bikes, components, and gear that has scored full marks in our rigorous testing programme and should be on everyone’s Christmas list. The best of the best, if this was Topgun magazine we’d be requesting a flyby.
Hebridean bike packing
Eight-year-old adventurer Jim McCandlish sets off on a bikepacking adventure in the Hebrides, sleeping under the stars, cooking on open fires and riding stunning singletrack: he packs light, just a bivvy bag and aged father Macca.
Evil The Offering
The latest offering from Evil is The Offering, a 140mm travel 29er using Evil’s Dave Weagle-designed Delta system and rocking a full carbon frame. Sex on wheels, with sleek good looks, slack head angle for descending and steep seat angle for climbing.
First rides
Cannondale has ditched its pull shock on the new Habit, adopted 29er wheels, 130mm travel and size-specific suspension, we work out if it’s any good. Plus first rides on the alloy Specialized Stumpjumper Evo Comp Alloy, Orange Alpine 6 Formula and Trek Full Stache 8.
Longtermers
Time to welcome the GT Sensor Carbon Elite to the fold, a 29er trail bike to ride all day, but will it stand up to a thrashing from bike wrecker Roo? After eight months racing, railing, crashing and learning, Laura delivers her verdict on the Trek Remedy. Plus the YT Capra 29 CF Pro Race comes alive on big Scottish terrain, picking holes in the Fantic XF1 e-bike and the Lapierre Zesty AM gets its MOT.
Bikes in this issue
- Calibre Bossnut
- Cannondale Habit Carbon 2
- Canyon Spectral Al 6.0
- Canyon Spectral CF 8.0
- Canyon Torque CF 7.0
- Cotic RocketMax
- Evil The Offering
- Fantic XF1 Integra Enduro 160
- Giant Reign Advanced 0
- GT Sensor Carbon Elite
- Lapierre Zesty AM 527 Ultimate
- Orange Alpine 6 Formula
- Scott Spark RC900 Team
- Specialized Stumpjumper Evo Comp Alloy
- Trek Full Stache 8
- Vitus E-Sommet VR
- Vitus Nucleus VR
- Vitus Sentier VR+
- Voodoo Bizango 29
- Whyte 905
- Whyte G-170 S
- Yeti SB150 T-Series XO1
- YT Capra 29 CF Pro Race
Cotic RocketMax
First look at the new 150mm enduro bike from Cotic, made mostly in the UK from Reynolds 853 steel and pushing the geometry boundaries, it’s a unique (and successful) take on the modern enduro bike.
Skills: Corner with confidence – part 2
How do you generate speed and confidence in corners without support, where grip is in short supply and where the bike wants to move under you? You call in Andy Barlow from Dirt School, he shows us how to make the right shapes to tackle any corner.
Regulars
- Big pictures
- Exciting new bikes from Evil and Cotic, new gear from Troy Lee and Scott, plus where to ride, boost your skills and how to clean your bike in a car park
- Mailbox: Your rants, raves and witty ripostes
- Afterimage: How a local farmer helped Martin Söderström capture his favourite image, Field Trippin’
Want the latest MBR delivered to your door every month? Check out our latest subscription offer, or try MBR’s digital editions on iPad, Android, Kindle and more…
The latest issue of MBR is out now, packed full of inspiring ideas and route maps to help you find new places to get out and ride.