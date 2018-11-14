Want the latest MBR delivered to your door every month? Check out our latest subscription offer, or try MBR’s digital editions on iPad, Android, Kindle and more…

The latest issue of MBR is out now, packed full of inspiring ideas and route maps to help you find new places to get out and ride.

What about the magazine itself? Here’s a taste of what you’ll find inside…

MBR December 2018

On the cover: Jerome Clementz rides the new Habit from Cannondale. Photographer: Paris Gore

Editor’s choice

We’re showcasing the ultimate products from 2019, the bikes, components, and gear that has scored full marks in our rigorous testing programme and should be on everyone’s Christmas list. The best of the best, if this was Topgun magazine we’d be requesting a flyby.

Hebridean bike packing

Eight-year-old adventurer Jim McCandlish sets off on a bikepacking adventure in the Hebrides, sleeping under the stars, cooking on open fires and riding stunning singletrack: he packs light, just a bivvy bag and aged father Macca.

Evil The Offering

The latest offering from Evil is The Offering, a 140mm travel 29er using Evil’s Dave Weagle-designed Delta system and rocking a full carbon frame. Sex on wheels, with sleek good looks, slack head angle for descending and steep seat angle for climbing.

First rides

Cannondale has ditched its pull shock on the new Habit, adopted 29er wheels, 130mm travel and size-specific suspension, we work out if it’s any good. Plus first rides on the alloy Specialized Stumpjumper Evo Comp Alloy, Orange Alpine 6 Formula and Trek Full Stache 8.

Longtermers

Time to welcome the GT Sensor Carbon Elite to the fold, a 29er trail bike to ride all day, but will it stand up to a thrashing from bike wrecker Roo? After eight months racing, railing, crashing and learning, Laura delivers her verdict on the Trek Remedy. Plus the YT Capra 29 CF Pro Race comes alive on big Scottish terrain, picking holes in the Fantic XF1 e-bike and the Lapierre Zesty AM gets its MOT.

Bikes in this issue

Calibre Bossnut

Cannondale Habit Carbon 2

Canyon Spectral Al 6.0

Canyon Spectral CF 8.0

Canyon Torque CF 7.0

Cotic RocketMax

Evil The Offering

Fantic XF1 Integra Enduro 160

Giant Reign Advanced 0

GT Sensor Carbon Elite

Lapierre Zesty AM 527 Ultimate

Orange Alpine 6 Formula

Scott Spark RC900 Team

Specialized Stumpjumper Evo Comp Alloy

Trek Full Stache 8

Vitus E-Sommet VR

Vitus Nucleus VR

Vitus Sentier VR+

Voodoo Bizango 29

Whyte 905

Whyte G-170 S

Yeti SB150 T-Series XO1

YT Capra 29 CF Pro Race

Cotic RocketMax

First look at the new 150mm enduro bike from Cotic, made mostly in the UK from Reynolds 853 steel and pushing the geometry boundaries, it’s a unique (and successful) take on the modern enduro bike.

Skills: Corner with confidence – part 2

How do you generate speed and confidence in corners without support, where grip is in short supply and where the bike wants to move under you? You call in Andy Barlow from Dirt School, he shows us how to make the right shapes to tackle any corner.

Regulars

Big pictures

Exciting new bikes from Evil and Cotic, new gear from Troy Lee and Scott, plus where to ride, boost your skills and how to clean your bike in a car park

Mailbox: Your rants, raves and witty ripostes

Afterimage: How a local farmer helped Martin Söderström capture his favourite image, Field Trippin’

