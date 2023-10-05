YT’s Decoy gets the range it deserves with new Uncaged 10 model

At long last, YT integrates its new 720Wh battery into the acclaimed Decoy e-bike chassis. And you get the new Shimano EP801 motor as a bonus.

We think YT’s Decoy is one of the best e-bikes on the market, despite being largely unchanged. Well, while the chassis is still unchanged, the range is Uncaged, with this new model that boasts a bigger 720Wh battery and Shimano’s more powerful EP801 motor. The new Uncaged 10 amps up the thrills and keeps the fire lit for longer then, but what’s most impressive is that YT has kept the price ultra-competitive at £5,999.

YT Decoy Uncaged 10 need to know

720Wh battery as standard

Shimano EP801 motor with extra 80w peak power, better response at high cadences, improved sealing, and Freeshift/Autoshift compatibility

Carbon frame with 165mm travel and coil shock

Mullet wheels

Four sizes (M-XXL)

Priced at £5,999

When we last tested the Decoy earlier this year we said “while the ride quality is still up there, with only 540Wh of run time as standard, you’ll be riding around in eco mode, while all your mates whizz past you to squeeze in the extra laps”. Which, as every e-biker knows, is the most frustrating feeling in the world. Yes, YT has had a 720Wh battery option for the Decoy to bump up the ride time since last year, but you had to fork out an extra £899 to get it. Well now, that battery is standard fit, which will let you exploit the extra power of the latest Shimano EP801 motor. By adding the extra cells to the base of the battery, like a pregnant belly, YT has cleverly kept the additional weight low and centred, so there’s very little detrimental effect on the handling.

The rest of the bike is happily familiar, with a carbon frame and mullet wheels delivering an infectiously dynamic handling vibe, that has the capability to take on enduro terrain, but remains engaging on tamer trails. To keep things spicy, this Uncaged spec also includes a Fox DHX Performance coil shock. There are Crankbrothers highly-rated Synthesis Alloy wheels, top quality Maxxis Assegai/Minion DHR II tyres with a MaxxGrip compound up front and reinforced EXO+ casings.

In addition to the motor, Shimano provides the transmission with an SLX r-mech and 10-51t cassette, controlled by an XT shifter. 160mm Shimano cranks give extra ground clearance for pedalling up janky climbs. SRAM takes care of braking duties with its Code R set-up, while a Renthal cockpit, ODI grips, and an SDG Bel Air saddle add some boutique touches to the full build. Claimed weight for the Decoy Uncaged 10 is 25.1kg. For reference, the Decoy we tested

Prices in other markets are €5,999, $5,999 USD, and $8,999 CAD.