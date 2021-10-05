YT Jeffsy and Capra Uncaged models take off with RockShox Flight Attendant

The Uncaged YTs use RockShox’s new Flight Attendant technology. This is an electronic adjustment of fork and shock damping, which is predictive, using a master algorithm.

YT has enhanced its enduro bike offering with Uncaged versions of its Jeffsy and Capra. Product planners at the German customer direct brand have integrated RockShox’s new wireless suspension technology, offering riders a next-generation trail experience. These Flight Attendant-equipped Uncaged models are intended to be YT’s very best enduro mountain bike offerings.

Flight Attendant will boost your riding

RockShox has developed the RockShox Flight Attendant (review) system by inputting thousands of miles of trail riding, giving it a broad reach of source data. Firmware upgrades will ensure continuous updates – but it cannot ‘learn’ a mountain biker’s riding style.

Flight Attendant functions as part of the AXS groupset and on the YT Uncaged Jeffsy and Capra, it analyses data from the fork, shock and crank position. The aim is to provide a seamless and intelligent suspension adjustment platform that is open when rushing the gnar and pedal-friendly when climbing.

The Jeffsy 29 Uncaged 6 build sees a 150mm RockShox Lyrik Ultimate Flight Attendant fork, paired with a Super Deluxe Ultimate Flight Attendant shock, featuring a similar amount of travel at the rear.

The drivetrain and dropper sport are SRAM AXS, with an XX1 Eagle and Reverb. Rolling YT’s Jeffsy Uncaged along are Crankbrother Synthesis enduro carbon rims, spinning on I9 hydra hubs. Tyre specification is the every reliable, Maxxis Minion DHF front and DHR 11 at the rear.

Jeffsy Unchanged geometry sees 470mm of reach on a size large, and a head angle of 66° in the low setting.

More efficiency for the big enduro bike

Riders who want to test the potential of Flight Attendant on an even deeper stroke suspension platform, can opt for the Capra 29 Uncaged 6.

Fork specification changes to a 170mm RockShox ZEB Ultimate Flight Attendant, with 165mm of rear travel, controlled by RockShox’s Super Deluxe Ultimate Flight Attendant.

Although the Capra 29 Unchanged runs a similar Reverb AXS dropper to the Jeffsy, its AXS drivetrain is XO1 Eagle specification, with SRAM Code RSC brakes, slowing the enduro rig down.

One colour – but many sizes

The Capra Unchanged sits at a 64.2° head angle in its lowest setting and measures 467mm of reach, in a size large.

Wheel specification mirrors that of the Jeffsy, although the front tyre is changed, with the Capra running a more aggressive Maxxis Assegai.

These new electronic suspensions enabled YTs are priced at £7799 and only available in a single colourway – machine light grey. YT’s sizing spread is generous, too, with the Uncaged bikes featuring options from S to XXL.

Battery life? The fork’s Flight Attendant sensor should be good for 20-30 hours before requiring a recharged, with RockShox rating the shock’s trick electronics at 30-40 hours of riding endurance.