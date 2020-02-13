Do you struggle to get your kids to lay the table?

YT Jeffsy Primus is a Jeffsy for kids. The 24in and 26in inch bikes are aimed at young rider with a height of 135cm-150cm and 145cm-160cm.

YT Jeffsy Primus UK pricing

YT Jeffsy Primus 26 £1,699

YT Jeffsy Primus 24 £1,599

YT Industries: “Harry Schofield, the Brit is one of the biggest talents two-wheeled sports has to offer and he already had the chance to send it on the JEFFSY PRIMUS.”



“Riders looking to step into gravity mountain biking want bikes that accommodate their needs. So, YT has equipped the JEFFSY PRIMUS with a rear shock with custom tune for lighter riders and also chosen handlebars, grips, saddles and seat posts that deliver the goods, so that the smallest mountain bikers can get the most out of their ride. Depending on the position of the Flip Chip both the 24’’ and 26’’ JEFFSY PRIMUS have a geometry boasting a slack head angle of 65.5°/66° for a comfortable yet truly aggressive position on the bike, while ensuring a smooth ride and allowing for easy handling with plenty of style. Additionally, the aluminum frames have overcome the same testing procedures as all other YT bikes, ensuring maximum stability and reliability.”

“This extremely playful performance bike has been developed with small shredders in mind and aims to enable them to go full send with their big buddies on the trails, while proving to be an excellent climber on the way back up. The JEFFSY PRIMUS JP 24 is spec’d with a mint Manitou Machete JUNIT fork with 130mm worth of travel and its rear counterpart the Manitou McLeod shock is custom tuned for light riders. High-end handlebars, grips, saddles and seat post all come from SDG and the 11-speed NX drivetrain from SRAM enables smooth gear changing. The SRAM Guide R brakes with 160mm rotors deliver the braking power to manage speed well before tight corners and come to a halt at the end of the trail to finish with a stoked fist bump with the riding buddies before heading back up again.”

YT Jeffsy Primus geometry

YT Jeffsy Primus specs

“The JEFFSY PRIMUS JP 26 has been developed for slightly taller shredders looking to send it with their mates. Fitted with a 140 mm Manitou Machete fork and RockShox Deluxe Select+ rear shock, this mountain bike is a mean machine. The 12-speed SX drivetrain from SRAM, paired with SRAM Guide R brakes, deliver high performance when it comes to shifting and braking. Handling the bike is a given thanks to ODI grips, E13 handlebars and the ‘YT Postman’ dropper post makes sure the SDG saddle is out of harm’s way when riders hit the next downhill section. Both the JEFFSY PRIMUS JP 24 and 26 rely on MAXXIS Minion DHR II tires to deliver excellent grip in any conditions. Talking of conditions, even the muddiest and wettest days can’t stand in the way of a good shred in the woods, thanks to both bikes boasting the same high-end tech features as the JEFFSY. These enable easy maintenance thanks to the single sided hardware access and race-specific advanced sealing concept with double-sealed bearings which keep water and dirt at bay.”