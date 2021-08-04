We Are One enters the enduro frame game with a killer carbon-fibre 29er.

Kamloops is one of the great Canadian mountain bike towns and now, it has a new frame brand.

We Are One isn’t a new brand name in mountain biking. The carbon-fibre specialist has a proven rim product range, but that has now been expanded to include its first frame.

The Arrival is a 29er enduro bike that is built locally, onshoring carbon-fibre manufacturing to Kamloops.

Arrival is true enduro

We Are One’s design team settled on a 150mm travel frame, with some very original tube shapes and profiles. As one would expect from a true boutique mountain bike brand, the Arrival doesn’t look like anything else.

It has an oversized brace section at the seat and top tube junction, whilst the lower seat tube section is radically kinked.

Design details also reflect We Are One’s low-volume production approach. The frame’s rear-suspension actuates alloy links, via titanium pivot hardware.

The bike’s triangles are connected via short lower links and a conventional-looking rocker link, allowing We Are One to retain a single-piece rear triangle.

Wide at the rear – but not in the middle

We Are One is offering the Arrival in three frame sizes, the largest of which, has 500mm of reach. All three frame sizes sit at a similar 64° head angle, with the recommended 160mm front fork.

Rear axle spacing is generous as can be, with the Arrival using a Superboost 157x12mm standard.

Some clever packaging by We Are One’s design team, has delivered a 52mm chainline despite the presence of SuperBoost. That means you get the rear stiffness benefit of SuperBoost, whilst pedalling away on a standard Boost 148 crankset.

The standard rear brake calliper mount is for 180mm rotors, but there is an official We Are One upgrade adaptor, for those riders who prefer 203mm at the back.

A striking new carbon-fibre enduro bike, with considered design details, the Arrival is priced with builds starting at $8889 and peaking at $10999.