New Yeti SB140: 140mm rear, 160mm fork, 27.5 wheels, 65° head angle, 77° seat angle

The new 27.5” trail bike rounds out Yeti’s 2020 line

The new Yeti SB140 looks like a whole heap of fun for regular trail riders who don’t want bigger wheels. Modest in travel but progressive in numbers.

Yeti SB140 need to know

27.5” Wheels

140mm Rear Travel

160mm Fork

65 Degree Head Angle

77 Degree Seat Angle

Sizes: XS, S, M, L, XL

Colours: Grey, Turquoise, Inferno

Options: C-Series Bike (C1 Build), T-Series Bikes (T1 and T2 Builds), T-Series Frame // SB130 LR (Lunch Ride) C1 and T1 Bikes Only

Yeti SB140 C £5,299.00

Yeti SB140 T1 £6,899.00

Yeti SB140 T2 £7,299.00

Yeti SB140 press release

(Golden, Colo.) July. 29, 2019- Yeti Cycles unveiled the SB140 trail bike today, just two weeks after releasing the burlier Yeti SB165. Like its sibling, the SB140 has progressive geometry, revised kinematics and has been designed to reward riders who like to rip and find creative lines on their local trails.

“Our product team has been crushing it. This is the fifth bike we’ve released in just over a year,” said Yeti Cycles president, Chris Conroy. “The SB165 and SB140 design platforms were driven by the young rippers at Yeti who wanted bikes that were playful and fun.”

Falling in line with the other progressive models in Yeti’s line, the SB140 has a 65-degree head tube angle and a 77-degree seat tube angle. This coupled with new kinematics and a longer reach make the bike playful and fun while descending and provide a forward seated position that is ideal for climbing.

The SB140 sits squarely between two of Yeti’s most popular models, the SB5 and SB6. The SB5 and SB6 will be discontinued for 2020 and the bike product line has been simplified into two categories — bikes that race (SB100 and SB150) and bikes that rip (SB130, SB140, and SB165).

All of Yeti’s models share the patented Switch Infinity suspension system, which allows its engineers to tailor the kinematics based on riding style. The 2020 bike line has more progressive leverage rate curves, giving the bikes great pedaling characteristics, controlled mid-stroke and a bottomless feel.

The popular Yeti Beti bike line will not carry into Yeti’s 2020 offering. “Our decision to discontinue the line was driven by the women who work here,” said Marketing Director, Kristi Jackson. “We want to create products that resonate with female riders. When launching the Beti bike line we had developed a custom rear shock tune to achieve better performance for lighter riders. After rounds of internal testing, we have found that the enhanced tunability of FOX’s current suspension means we can achieve the same ride performance across a wider weight range without a custom tune.”

The SB140 and all 2020 bikes are covered by Yeti’s no-B.S. Lifetime Warranty.