mbr Women’s Mountain Biking Week kicks off on Monday

Our first ever Women’s Mountain Biking Week begins next week. From Monday July 5th we’ll be focusing on everything mountain biking from a female perspective. Bike tests, product group tests, fitness training, skills practice, interviews and plenty of female-focused features.

But first, here’s a word from the guest editor of our Women’s Mountain Biking Week…

“When I first started riding in my late teens, I was the only girl around who rode. I could count on two hands the number of females that raced. Contrast that with now and it’s plain that the women’s mountain biking scene has progressed so much in the last ten years. At any given UK riding location it’s now not uncommon to see groups of women riding, but there is still so much more progress to be made.

“I think we all agree that things are generally moving in the right direction. There are now women’s mountain biking clubs all over the UK with females of all ages riding, more female racers in cross-country, enduro and downhill, and emerging freeriders like Vero Sandler and Joey Gough. The pool of talent is ever growing. The support females receive as a whole, (whether from the industry, or fellow riders and racers), arguably has not increased at the same rate. Women need support from the bike industry, along with support and exposure from the media.

“The idea behind this online week was to make it female focused, running alongside a women-focused issue in print. The idea was not to create a one-off special or box ticking exercise with no long-term change. The intention was to showcase what regular content could look like. Showcasing great content that happens to feature and be written by women, but is appealing to all readers regardless of gender. Out there in the real world, women ride alongside husbands, partners, fathers, sons and friends. Female-focused content can be interesting, inspiring and creative.

“Enjoy!”

– Rachael Walker