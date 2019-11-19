Wolf Tooth EnCase multi-tools fit in the end of your handlebars

A bit like One Up's EDC steerer-stashed system but... handlebars

Wolf Tooth EnCase system is basically two multi-tools (one for each end of your bars) that are stored inside specially designed rubber sleeves.

The £127 EnCase System by Wolf Tooth Components is a 132g on-bike storage solution for cycling multi-tools. They’re designed to be stored inside handlebar ends and are compatible with most mountain bike handlebars and even roadies drop bars.

Multi-tool 1: Hex Bit Wrench

14 functions (spoke wrench; valve core wrench; flat head #3.5; Phillips #2; 2mm, 2.5mm, 3mm, 4mm, 5mm, 6mm, and 8mm hex; and T10, T25, and T30 Torx)

Magnets & O-rings keep all parts in place

Ball detent swivel head helps access hard-to-reach places

Handle doubles as breaker bar when ball detent swivel head is bent for extra torque

Magnet on bottom end of tool allows for storage on steel bike stands

Multi-tool 2: Chain + Tire Plug

Compatible with all bicycle chains including 12-speed

Inserter tool and bacon strips plug holes in tubeless tires

Five strips included; refills available

Hardened steel pin for lifetime durability

Requires 4mm hex for chain tool driver

Storage sleeves

The system is basically two multi-tools (one for each end of your bars) that are stored inside specially designed rubber sleeves. These rubber sleeves keeps things from rattling around or coming loose while riding.

The rubber flap at the opening of the storage sleeves can be trimmed for a custom fit; since inner diameter varies from handlebar to handlebar. There’s extra space in the bar plug ends to store a presta-to-schrader adapter and valve core or a chain master link.

Mike Pfeiffer, President of Wolf Tooth: “We loved the idea of tools that can be carried somewhere within the bike, but we weren’t satisfied with existing options. Our goal became clear: design multi-tools and a storage system that can fit inside a flat or drop handlebar, but still be tough, reliable, and practical enough for repairs at home or on the trail.”

Apparently this system is the first item in Wolf Tooth’s new EnCase System product line, with additional tools, accessories, and storage options coming in the future.