Wolf Tooth EnCase multi-tools fit in the end of your handlebars

A bit like One Up's EDC steerer-stashed system but... handlebars
Wolf Tooth EnCase system is basically two multi-tools (one for each end of your bars) that are stored inside specially designed rubber sleeves.
The £127 EnCase System by Wolf Tooth Components is a 132g on-bike storage solution for cycling multi-tools. They’re designed to be stored inside handlebar ends and are compatible with most mountain bike handlebars and even roadies drop bars.
Multi-tool 1: Hex Bit Wrench
- 14 functions (spoke wrench; valve core wrench; flat head #3.5; Phillips #2; 2mm, 2.5mm, 3mm, 4mm, 5mm, 6mm, and 8mm hex; and T10, T25, and T30 Torx)
- Magnets & O-rings keep all parts in place
- Ball detent swivel head helps access hard-to-reach places
- Handle doubles as breaker bar when ball detent swivel head is bent for extra torque
- Magnet on bottom end of tool allows for storage on steel bike stands
Multi-tool 2: Chain + Tire Plug
- Compatible with all bicycle chains including 12-speed
- Inserter tool and bacon strips plug holes in tubeless tires
- Five strips included; refills available
- Hardened steel pin for lifetime durability
- Requires 4mm hex for chain tool driver
Storage sleeves
The system is basically two multi-tools (one for each end of your bars) that are stored inside specially designed rubber sleeves. These rubber sleeves keeps things from rattling around or coming loose while riding.
The rubber flap at the opening of the storage sleeves can be trimmed for a custom fit; since inner diameter varies from handlebar to handlebar. There’s extra space in the bar plug ends to store a presta-to-schrader adapter and valve core or a chain master link.
Mike Pfeiffer, President of Wolf Tooth: “We loved the idea of tools that can be carried somewhere within the bike, but we weren’t satisfied with existing options. Our goal became clear: design multi-tools and a storage system that can fit inside a flat or drop handlebar, but still be tough, reliable, and practical enough for repairs at home or on the trail.”
Apparently this system is the first item in Wolf Tooth’s new EnCase System product line, with additional tools, accessories, and storage options coming in the future.