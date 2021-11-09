They’re herrre! Wiggle’s Black Friday mountain bike deals

Wiggle have kicked off their Black Friday deals with so many actually-good bargains that they’re hard to keep track of! So we’ve scoured through this seemingly endless sea of savings to pick products we particularly recommend at prices that offer genuine savings.

We expected the main players in online retail to kick off their Black Friday mountain bike deals last week but as it turned out only Jenson USA, Chain Reaction Cycles and Wiggle appear to have fired the starting pistol.

So with that in mind, here’s what the orangiest of online bike shops are flogging off this week. All sorts of temptation in this eclectic collection!

Best of Wiggle mountain bike deals for Black Friday:

Oakley Jawbreaker PRIZM Dual Lens glasses £230.00 £139.99

“Exclusive to Wiggle, the Oakley Jawbreaker Matte Black PRIZM Dual Lens Sunglasses come with two sets of lenses, including a PRIZM Road lens and the PRIZM Low Light lens.” View Deal at wiggle

Tacx Neo 2 Smart Trainer £1,199.99 £899.99

“Easily foldable for convenient portability and storage and compatible with 142x12mm and 148x12mm axles, straight out of the box, this smart trainer is compatible with most bike types.” View Deal at wiggle Garmin Edge 530 GPS £259.99 £199.99

“Track MTB jump count, distance and hang time. Displays your MTB ride difficulty rating and rates how smoothly you descend a trail. Cycling safety features. Includes routable Garmin Cycles Map.” View Deal at wiggle

LifeLine Home Mechanic Workstand inc. Mat £89.99 £59.99

“The Prep Stand holds your bike securely in place while the Workshop Mat ensures your floor stays clean and free of contaminants. The stand folds away for compact storage and easy transportation.” View Deal at wiggle

LifeLine Pavo 2000 Lumen Light £129.99 £89.99

“The precision lens and wide beam pattern give you a large field of vision, while the class-leading CREE LEDs light up every rock, root and obstacle in your path.” View Deal at wiggle

Mobi V-17 Portable Bike Pressure Washer £149.99 £99.99

“The Mobi V-17 Portable Bike Pressure Washer features a 12v internal rechargeable battery, making the unit fully portable and a completely unique innovation for cleaning on the move.” View Deal at wiggle

Maxxis High Roller II EXO TR £74.99 £20.99

“A square profile provides a solid, consistent feel across the knobs. Modified knobs on the shoulder and center improve braking performance and traction on hard surfaces.” View Deal at wiggle

Exposure Sirius MK9 DB light £100.00 £59.99

“850 lumens. For the rider who wants a minimalist light and a high output. An array of runtime options selected via the OMS can cater for different rides and conditions.” View Deal at wiggle

Vitus Smoothy Balance Bike £89.99 £69.99

“Features a unique cast Magnesium frameset that’s extremely functional and visually awesome. Useful carry handle for Mum & Dad, and some integrated footrests.” View Deal at wiggle

Garmin Edge 130 Plus GPS £169.99 £119.99

“Whether you’re hitting the trail, the road, the mountain, or you’re just on your way to work, the Edge 130 is your constant companion, measuring how far and how fast you ride with data from GPS.” View Deal at wiggle

dhb Trail Hooded Softshell jacket £100.00 £70.00

“For the adventure, this thermal jacket is a staple for any off-road rider’s wardrobe – whether you’re embarking on an epic day out or a social spin with friends.” View Deal at wiggle

Cateye Volt 1700 RC light £179.99 £114.99

“A high powered, super bright headlamp bike light that is rechargeable, can produce up to 1700 lumens of light output and comes with an integrated mounting system.” View Deal at wiggle

DMR Vault V2 pedal £100.00 £69.99

“Exclusive-to-wiggle. Coming equipped with an exclusive design that features copper pins, this model offers a dependable performance as you weave between the mountain bike trails at speed.” View Deal at wiggle

dhb Vector PhotoChromatic Lens glasses £90.00 £58.50

“Wide field of vision with a PhotoChromatic lens which adapts to changes in your lighting environment. The lightweight frame is stabilised with an flexible nose piece that provides a comfortable fit.” View Deal at wiggle

LifeLine Pro Sliding T Bar Hex Set £89.99 £62.99

“The sizes have been selected as key ‘heavy use’ tools specifically within bike maintenance. The addition of the T25 allows Torx bolt adjustment on stems, levers and shocks to name a few.” View Deal at wiggle

Park Tool Home Mechanic Workstand PCS9.3 £259.99 £159.99

“The stand folds for transport and storage and is adjustable in height to always keep your work at a comfortable level. Able to hold up to 80 pounds (36kg), the perfect way to upgrade your home shop.” View Deal at wiggle

Hayes Dominion A2 disc brake £179.99 £128.99

“Dominion A2 includes all the performance from the Dominion A4, utilizing a compact, two-piston caliper. A brake system specifically designed for a smaller ergonomic profile.” View Deal at wiggle

Shimano DX M647 pedals £94.99 £73.99

“Dual-sided pop-up bindings position the pedal body at 12.5 degrees angle for easy and fast entry, with adjustable cleat tension and indicators to show tension for each side.” View Deal at wiggle

