Whyte aims to redefine the SL e-bike category with the new Elyte Evo – a lightweight, full power trail bike with modular battery design

Two new models join the Whyte ELyte range, with full power Bosch motors, range extenders included, and prices starting from £7,250.

Whyte has built on the success of its first SL e-bike – the Elyte – with a new EVO version, boasting more support, more torque, and a rattle-free ride experience. And by offering a range extender as standard, it gives riders the chance to tune the weight, and battery capacity, to suit every ride. There are two new EVO models: the ELyte EVO RS and ELyte EVO Stag Works, with prices starting from £7,250.

The bikes come with Bosch’s latest Performance Line CX drive system and batteries, and weigh in at just over 20kg. They also boast the lowest centre of gravity among Whyte’s extensive range of mountain bikes, and are available to buy from today.

Whyte ELyte EVO need to know:

Uses latest Bosch Performance Line CX motor and batteries

From 20.8kg (Stag Works size M without range extender)

650Wh battery (400Wh internal, 250Wh range booster)

Carbon fibre frame

29er or MX depending on model

Lowest centre of gravity on any eMTB from Whyte

150mm front, 142mm rear travel

Two models: ELyte EVO RS and ELyte EVO Stag Works

Prices start from £7,250

Full power, but a lightweight chassis

The new ELyte EVO bikes are a pretty interesting concept from Whyte. Not only are they still pretty lightweight, utilising the ELyte chassis that we’ve raved about since we rode it this time last year (hey, it also just won our SL E-Bike of the Year test!) has loved for the last year, but now the brand has subbed in Bosch’s full-fat latest generation CX motor in place of the high-revving, low torque SX.

Honestly, we’re surprised the marketing team didn’t call it the Whyte Rocket Ship, because 85Nm of torque and 600W max power is pretty punchy for something so light.

The carbon fibre frame houses the new Bosch 400Wh internal battery in the down tube, but it also comes with the option of fitting Bosch’s 250Wh PowerMore range extender. Thus, increasing the capacity to a combined 650Wh.

Both models come with 150mm front and 142mm rear travel, so it’s still firmly within the playful trail bike territory that its predecessor, the ELyte 150 Works was.

But, with the new EVO models you get the choice of running 29in wheels on the ELyte EVO RS, or MX on the ELyte Stag Works. There is also the option to adjust the geometry and slacken the bike by 0.6 degrees and to lower the BB by 8mm using the Shape.It link shock extender.

Low, low, low, low…

The other big aspect of this bike is the centre of gravity. It’s low. Like, real low. And no, that doesn’t mean the BB is on the ground, it means the point at which the bike’s mass is most evenly distributed is lower.

Why is that important for an eMTB? Because it makes riding them a lot easier to handle, and inspires confidence when you’re riding. And these can be difficult things to achieve when you lump on an extra 5kg of weight with the motor and battery systems.

According to Whyte, the new ELyte EVO’s boast the lowest COG of any electric mountain bikes the brand has ever made. And Whyte even went as far as to say, “we believe this is the lowest centre of gravity of any eMTB.”

So how much lower are the new ELyte EVO’s? According to Whyte’s data, the EVO RS is 21% lower than the E-160RSX, and the top dog model Stag Works is 34% lower.

The brand also claims that choosing to run the PowerMore range extender won’t have much impact on the centre of gravity, resulting in it handling the same as if it wasn’t there.

The ELyte EVO models

As we said above there are two new models entering into the ELyte range: the ELyte EVO RS and the ELyte EVO Stag Works. The former costs £7,250 and the latter, £9,999.

Both utilise a lightweight trail bike frame and geometry, and are available in sizes S to XL. The ELyte EVO RS comes with 29er wheels as standard, whereas the Stag Works uses an MX setup.

Both come with 400Wh internal and 250Wh external batteries, and 150/142mm travel. The Stag Works model uses Fox Float 36 Factory forks and Fox Float X Factory EVOL shock, SRAM XO T-Type AXS for the drivetrain and Whyte Carbon Trail wheels.

The RS model uses RockShox suspension, with a Lyrik Select+ fork and Deluxe Select+ shock, with a SRAM T-Type AXS groupset.

Whyte claims the Stag Works weighs 20.8kg without the range extender or pedals in a size M, and the RS 20.9kg with the same restrictions.

Also worth noting is Whyte’s new lifetime frame warranty. All 2025 bikes bought on or after 1 November 2024 will be included in Whyte’s new lifetime frame warranty. This gives the original owner a lifetime warranty and you can activate it within 28 days of purchase on the Whyte website.

The ELyte EVO bikes will be available exclusively from Whyte dealers from 19 November.

