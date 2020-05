Episode 1 in a new series from Scott Sports

Scott Sports bring you a web series by parents for parents about everything to know when mountain biking with kids.

>>> Best kids mountain bikes and how to get your kids riding

“Kids are exposed to so many distractions these days. Gaming, chatting, Netflix, you name it. We think the best distraction from screens is mountain biking. Here’s why mountain biking is a wonderful sport, for just about every kid!” – Scott Sports.