Who’s ready for the Mont Sainte Anne World Cup?

Get your juices flowing with our pick of the best vids from the last two years.

The racers are getting ready for the penultimate UCI World Cup round this weekend at Mont-Sainte-Anne, Canada. It’s a brutal venue with plenty of rocks and roots to catch out the riders in both the cross country and downhill events. Hopefully there won’t be a repeat of last year’s torrential rain that put paid to the race runs of many of the top seeds.

To get you in the mood we’ve picked out some of the best vids from the last two years. Close down your emails, sign out of social media, grab the beverage of your choice and settle in for some edge of the seat action.

Let’s start with Rachel Atherton’s crazy finals run at last year’s race. Not only did she win but she produced one of THE saves of the season. We got sweaty palms just watching it!

For those of us missing Claudio Caluori’s insightful and often hilarious track runs, here’s the big man himself taking us for a ride down the 2016 track.

Watch Redcar’s favourite son Danny Hart tear the Mont Sainte Anne track a new one on his way to the top step in 2016.

If red headed rippers are more your thing then check out Aaron Gwin’s unique lines and god-like bike handling from last year’s wet and wild mudfest in this offering from the YT Mob.

Remember when Ratboy did more than just endless jibs and enduro brapping? Here he is along with the rest of the Santa Cruz Syndicate racing the 2016 edition.

If XCO is more your bag then check out a lap of the course. Obviously this year’s course will be a little different but you get the gist…

If that doesn’t get you excited for the weekend’s racing then nothing will.

Racing starts on Friday 10th August with the fast and furious XCC racing, culminating in the Elite Downhill on Sunday 12th.