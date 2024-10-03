Orbea’s new Wild e-bike: 170mm travel, DH geometry, Bosch’s latest CX motor… but no 800Wh battery

Orbea's full power e-bike gets 10mm more travel, a shorter travel 150mm option, Bosch Gen 5 power, and a new 600 or older 750Wh battery

Orbea has launched a new version of its full-fat e-bike, the Wild. The new generation now has a massive 170mm travel, slacker geometry, the option of running a mullet setup, and Bosch’s brand new Performance Line CX drive system and battery tech. The brand has also introduced a Wild ST trail e-bike option with 150mm travel. Prices for the bikes start at £5,099 and they are set to be available to buy this October.

Since the announcement of the new Bosch Performance Line CX Gen 5 motor, plenty of brands have released e-bikes equipped with this system – we’ve picked out five hot new e-bikes with the latest Bosch power, and there are more coming. And it’s not hard to see why – it’s quieter and lighter than its predecessor, and it looks like Bosch has ironed out a lot of the niggles previous generation users experienced.

Orbea Wild need to know

The new Wild comes with 170mm travel front and rear (10mm more than previous models)

There’s also a mullet option for the new bikes, it comes fully 29er too

Frame has been redesigned with new kinematics and slacker geometry

New Wild ST option which is a more trail-focused bike (150mm travel)

Comes with the new Bosch Performance CX Gen 5 drive unit, with 85Nm torque

Bikes will come with the new Bosch 600Wh battery option, or an older 750Wh

Fox shocks throughout the range, Float X or Float X2, with Fox or RockShox forks

Prices start from £5,099, top out at £8,999 for the M-Team

What’s new with the 2025 Orbea Wild?

At first glance it might not look like it’s changed that much, but look a little closer and you’ll notice it’s slacker, and it is in fact a whole new frame. The new Wild is said to have been in development with DH World Cup rider Martin Maes. So what’s the input resulted in? More travel – 10mm more to be precise, which means the Wild has 170mm front and rear. You get a custom-tuned Fox Float X or Float X2 and Fox 38 forks, and it has been designed to be more progressive with a slightly higher leverage ratio which aims to improve small bump sensitivity.

Additionally, the geometry has changed to accommodate this. The head tube angle has been relaxed by half a degree, so it’s now really slack at 63.5˚. You’ll also find that the new Wild can accommodate a mullet setup, and the two shock linkages mean you can alter the rear wheel size without impacting the geometry. Orbea claims to have one of the longest seat post insertion depths available, so adding a 27.5in wheel at the rear means you can take full advantage of this and get seriously low over the rear.

The other bit of newness is the updated Bosch motor system. It, like five or so other brands already, has opted for Bosch’s latest Performance Line CX drive system. It’s not more powerful than its predecessor, but it is more compact, and crucially – it doesn’t rattle. There are two battery options for the Wild: 600Wh for those bothered about weight, and 750Wh for those wanting more range.

The 750Wh version is the older, heavier Powertube design from Bosch though, with a claimed weight of 4.3kg (or 400g heavier than the new Powertube 800), so be warned. The better way to go about getting more range is to opt for a 250Wh range extender, which can be used in place of a bottle.

The Orbea Wild range

The new Orbea Wild comes in several packages and builds, including a new Wild ST model which is more trail focused and comes with 150mm travel rather than 170mm. Throughout the range, however, expect to see Fox Factory shocks and Fox 38 forks, Maxxis tyres front and rear, and there are options to choose DH casings if you build a bike through Orbea’s MyO configurator. Included in this configurator is two wheel choices as well – the MC32-LTD carbon, or the MC32-Team wheel which is more downhill oriented.

Orbea Wild ST

Orbea has recognised that not everyone wants a super aggressive full-fat e-bike, so they’ve introduced the Wild ST. It still uses Bosch’s CX Gen 5 motor and choice of 600Wh or 750Wh batteries, but it comes in alloy only. It also has slightly less aggressive geometry, and can only take 29in wheels. The Wild ST is available in a choice of Halo Silver Gloss or Diamond Black Matt-Gloss colourways, and there are two models: the Wild ST H20, and Wild ST H30. The H20 is priced at £5,799 and the H30 at £5,099.

The Wild H range

The non-trail Wild bikes start at £6,299 with the Wild H20. For your money you get RockShox Zeb forks and a Fox Float X Performance shock. For the drivetrain you get a mix of e*thirteen cranks and Shimano Deore M6100 gears, and Shimano Mt420 brakes.

The next level up is the Wild H10, which costs £6,999. It uses a Fox Float X Performance shock, Fox 38 Float Performance forks and a mix of Shimano Deore and XT 12-speed drivetrain components (and e*thirteen cranks).

Wild M range

The Orbea Wild M series is where the carbon fibre comes into play, and they start at £7,199 for the Wild M20. This uses a Fox Float X Performance shock and RockShox Zeb Base-A2 Debonaire forks, as well as a Shimano mixed drivetrain and MT420 brakes. The Wild M10 uses a Fox Float X Performance shock and Fox 38 Float Performance forks with a Shimano XT/SLX drivetrain and ST M8120 brakes – this costs £7,999.

At the top of the range is the Orbea Wild M-Team bikes. The M-Team costs £8,999 and comes with Fox Float X2 Factory shock and Fox 38 Float Factory forks, a Shimano XT drivetrain and M8120 brakes. The flagship Wild is the M-LTD, which will set you back £11,299 and comes with Fox Factory suspension and SRAM XX Eagle AXS 12-speed gears, but Shimano M9120 brakes.

All bikes are set to be available to order in October.

orbea.com/gb-en/