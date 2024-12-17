Fort William to host 2025 DH National Champs, while Revolution Bike Park is back on the downhill series calendar

There's no World Cup Downhill at Fort William this year, but British Cycling's just released the Downhill calendar for 2025, and it includes Fort Bill and a few other fan favourites

Fort William will host the National Downhill Championships in July 2025, with Revolution Bike Park back in the fold too after missing last year through tree felling. Revs reopened in the summer after larch felling to combat disease forced its closure back in 2023. British Cycling’s downhll calendar has five rounds down for year, taking place from April to September, and will visit the former World Cup track at Fort William twice – once for the UCI C1 round in May, and again for the national championships in July.

British Cycling 2025 Downhill Calendar

Cwmcarn is set to kick the season off in April, with Fort William following in May. A trip back over to Wales in June for Rhyd-y-Felin and then to Langollen before finishing at Revs at the end of September.

The 2025 series will also see British Cycling aiming to introduce a series standing for BC affiliated clubs and teams. This will result in a winner being crowned at the end of the season from those with the best scoring riders. Details surrounding this and priority entry will be made available within the technical guides and event information when it is released. Entries will open in January and there will be a priority window for riders who accumulated 150 national ranking points in 2024.

Ant Gill, British Cycling’s Head of Sport commented on the announcement:

“The 2025 series is shaping up to be one of our most competitive yet. We’re proud to showcase the UK’s world-class downhill venues and provide a platform for our talented riders to shine on the national and international stage. Whether you’re a rider or a fan, this is a calendar not to be missed.”

More information can be found on the British Cycling website.

The 2025 Mountain Bike Downhill Calendar:

Round 1: 12-13 April – Cwmcarn

Round 2 (UCI C1): 10-11 May – Fort William

Round 3: 14-15 June – Rhyd-y-Felin

Round 4: 16-17 August – Llangollen

Round 5: 27-28 September – Revolution Bike Park

National Championships: 19-20 July – Fort William

