We loved Fox’s Union Flat Shoe, and now there’s a new version with a BOA dial closure

Adding this fancy closure tech does come at a price though – at £209.99 they're one of the most expensive flat pedal shoes on the market.

Anyone who’s ridden through any sort of wet conditions knows the feeling of slimy laces when it’s time to take your shoes off. And if you’re not a fan (and let’s face it, who is?) then you may be pleased to learn that Fox has become the latest brand to introduce BOA dial closures to its flat pedal shoes.

The launch comes just weeks after Crankbrothers announced both lace and BOA dials would be options on its Stamp flat pedal shoes. And it’s just over a year since Fox launched the Union shoes altogether – so what benefits do the new Union BOA Flat’s offer to justify the price? Particularly considering their laced rivals have already featured in our guide to the best MTB shoes.

Fox Union Boa Flat need to know:

Priced at £209.99

Uses a dual BOA Li2 system for more adjustability

Available in sizes 37-47 EU with half sizes from 41-46

Three colours: black, grey and vintage white

Fox Union BOA Flat

Even though the Union Flat shoe is just over 12 months old, Fox hasn’t wasted any time in expanding the range. Back in August Fox released the Union Canvas Flat – a slightly more laid back option to the Union Flat, using a durable canvas outer material which is claimed to be more breathable, and a bit more casual than the synthetic and more weather resistant Union Flat.

So, what’s new with the Union BOA Flat? The BOA dial is the big news, and Fox has gone for the Li2 dual system, which allows riders to micro-adjust their BOA dial closures on the go, rather than having to fully release the dial and start again.

Fox also claims the BOA dial closure offers “improved power transfer to the pedals through a secure and formed fit.” The shoe uses the same one-piece welded construction as the Union BOA (yes, the clip-in version has been around since the original launch), and a moulded toe cap and toe box to protect against rock strikes.

The Union BOA Flat comes in sizes 37-47 EU and half sizes are available from 41-46. The colour options are black, vintage white and grey. If you want to see what the hype is, we reviewed the Fox Union Flat shoes last year and gave them a pretty solid rating of 9/10.

The fit is also customisable, with two pairs of arch height inserts supplied with the shoes. At a price of £209.99, these are on par with the latest Crankbrothers BOA dial Stamp and Mallet Trail shoes, but they’re still, as we say in Yorkshire, “spendy.”

The Union Boa Flat shoes are available to buy now from Fox and associated dealers.

foxracing.co.uk/