New Crankbrothers Mallet and Stamp Trail shoes are the brand’s most sophisticated, and expensive, yet

The US brand has introduced a new trail-orientated shoe range to complement its DH and Enduro models, with new soles, streamlined upper, and less claimed weight.

Two of the most popular Crankbrothers trail shoes are back – and this time, with the option of laces or Boa dial closures. Fancy. The Mallet (clip-in) and Stamp (flat pedal) shoes differ from the existing Enduro and DH-orientated ranges with new soles and uppers. They’ve got a lot to stand up to if they want to compete with the best mountain bike shoes around, so let’s dive into some of the details on what’s new.

Crankbrothers Trail Shoes need to know:

Mallet and Stamp trail shoe models

Both offered in lace or Boa dial closure options

Mallet = clipless

Stamp = flat pedal

Prices from €199,99 for Boa dial option, €149.99 for the lace option, with clip-in models an extra €20.

Crankbrothers Mallet and Stamp shoes

Before we delve into the details, let’s get the basics straight – the Mallet shoes are for those who ride clipped into the pedals, and the Stamp are for flat pedal users. The new shoes are now available in both lace and Boa dial closure options, with the Boa dial options being launched last week. Obviously the Boa options command a significant price premium.

So, what are the big talking points around the shoes, and what makes the new versions different? We’ve previously reviewed both the Crankbrothers Mallet E Lace Shoes and the Stamp Lace Shoes, and felt that, while they’re both good offerings for an entry-level shoe, they could benefit from softer rubber on the soles.

The two new versions of the Stamp and Mallet focus on a more aggressive outsole design, with deeper and multidirectional lugs. This is claimed to help improve traction on more types of surfaces.

Alongside this, the upper construction has seen some improvements, with “strategic ventilation zones” helping to increase air flow to the foot. Crankbrothers also says it’s managed to trim the weight down on the shoes, although numbers haven’t yet been provided for us to compare.

Crankbrothers Mallet Trail shoes

The clipless Trail shoes, aka the Mallet, come with a Crankbrothers shim and cleat already installed, which vastly reduces faffing time. It looks to use the same sole design as the Stamp, albeit with that section for the cleat slightly different.

This design uses an extended heel for additional support when you’re off the bike, and a low-rebound EVA midsole which the brand claims to help dampen vibration.

A neat little addition for the new model is an integrated pocket for lace retention, which along with the padded tongue hopefully provides a slightly more comfortable lace situation than the previous edition.

It looks like they’ll be available in three colours: black, dark blue and white swan with a purple sole.

Crankbrothers Stamp Trail shoes

The new Stamp Trail shoes use an MC2 rubber compound, which if the same as on the last model, we found to be not grippy enough. Perhaps this “high-friction MC2” compound is slightly different, and if so, more suited to the type of all-mountain riding it’s aimed at.

There’s also a flexible toe area to enhance pedal feel, as well as outsole stiffness zones to reduce fatigue and provide better control. On the upper, and it’s the same story as the Mallet shoes – a lace pocket and TPU stability on the heels and toes.

The Stamp shoes are available in the same colourways as the Mallet: black, dark blue and white swan and purple.