Fox adds the Union Canvas flat pedal shoe to its range

The regular Union was a stellar new entry into the flat pedal shoe charts from Fox Racing earlier this year. Now it's joined by a more casual-looking take on the design, in a breathable but tough canvas.

When Fox moved into the MTB footwear and launched the original Union flat pedal shoe – with its robust, easy-care and water-resistant upper – earlier this year, we were keen to put it to the test.

How would its grip compare to the benchmark soles from Five Ten, Specialized and Ride Concepts? Would it last in challenging UK riding conditions? Had Fox got the blend of comfort, support and pedalling efficiency dialled? Questions that needed answering, for sure.

With more of mbr’s reviewers and test pilots running flats than clipless (clip-in) pedals we’ve got years of experience, insight and opinion on what makes a good shoe – and we’ve put dozens of pairs through the test process.

‘The fact that most of us at MBR are still choosing to wear our Union Flat shoes speaks volumes for their performance’

Few shoes get near to the top spot of the test podium but the original Fox Union shoes didn’t disappoint us, scoring a solid 9 out of 10. Our test notes read: lightweight, easy to clean, quick drying, great fit and yes, excellent grip. Fox had scored an instant hit.

Casual in looks but without any compromise in performance

With its laid-back style and technical features, Fox has designed this new canvas take on the Union shoe to deliver performance and comfort both on and off the bike – this isn’t just a casual shoe for road trips and hanging out in. Pump tracks and trails are its natural habitat for sure but it’s built to last, so it’ll work for longer rides, it just won’t shake off the water and mud like the original Union shoe. The canvas textile upper is more supportive than it looks though – not light and floppy as with a pair of Vans or Converse sneakers – yet comfortable and forgiving.

As with the original synthetic Union shoe, a low profile, custom-tuned EVA midsole provides improved grip and feel as you pedal. A tough, integrated toe cap protects against rock strikes and adds extra durability. In terms of combining on-bike power transfer with off-bike comfort, the internal stiffening plate aims to optimise both, keeping versatility in mind.

Like all shoes in the Fox Union range, this canvas model features an Ultratac™ rubber sole with an engineered tread pattern designed to provide the best in grip and durability.

Specification

Durable canvas upper for on/off bike comfort and styling

Ultratac™ outsole balances grip and durability

Custom hex shaped lugs engage with flat pedal pins to deliver control on the bike

Low profile custom-tuned EVA midsole for improved pedal grip and feel

Moulded toe cap and reinforced toe for protection against rock strikes

Moulded internal stiffening plate optimizes power transfer and off-bike comfort

Lace closure with front elastic strap lace-keeper system

Materials: 50% textile, 25% Eva, 25% rubber

Weight: 373g/13.2 oz

Colours: Black, Red, Grey, Olive Green, Mocha Brown

Sizes: 37, 38, 39, 40, 41, 41.5, 42, 42.5, 43, 43.5, 44, 44.5, 45, 45.5, 46, 47

Price: £109.99

foxracing.co.uk