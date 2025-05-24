This awesome Voodoo Bizango hardtail with a carbon frame is currently on sale at Halfords with £330 off, but you’ll need to be quick because the deal is only available this Bank Holiday weekend

We are massive fans of the Voodoo mountain bike range and we gave its Bizango Pro top-marks. It's one of the best budget hardtails you could ever want, currently on sale with a big reduction at Halfords.

We recently highlighted a tasty discount on one of the best budget mountain bikes from Halfords’ in-house bike brand, Voodoo. We reckoned its steel-framed Voodoo Loco was a brilliantly specced buy in the sub £1,000 MTB category. Halfords has now discounted its sibling, the Voodoo Bizango Pro, a mountain bike that MBR Editor, Danny Milner, scored a perfect 10 out of 10 in his review, to a bargain price of just £1,320.

At the time, Danny thought the 2023 model he tested was Voodoo’s best yet, and it’s safe to say this latest version of the Voodoo Bizango Carbon Pro comes with an even better spec. The Bizango Pro now comes with a lightweight carbon frame, a dropper post and a RockShox SID Select fork – discounted by £330, it’s a brilliant buy for anyone on the hunt for a superbly capable budget mountain bike built to deliver performance and durability. It would also make an excellent entry-level XC bike for anyone who wanted to get into cross-country racing.

Voodoo Bizango Carbon Pro | Save £330 at Halfords

Was £1650 , now £1320

The Voodoo Bizango Carbon Pro received a perfect 10 out of 10 score in our review, and was a 2022 Hardtail of the Year award winner – making it one of our favourite budget mountain bikes of all-time. The design team for Halfords in-house bike brand has now made the Bizango Pro even better, built around its carbon frame and the superb RockShox SID Select fork with 120mm of travel. There is now an internally routed dropper seatpost with 130mm of travel allowing you to move freely on the bike. It makes the Bizango Pro a very attractive budget offering, which is availble in sizes S-XL.

Read our review of the Voodoo Bizango Pro Carbon View deal at Halfords Voodoo says the award-winning Bizango is tried and tested on the best UK trails, and the Bizango Carbon Pro builds on that design, raising the bar to the next level. The full carbon frame has a slack 66.5° head angle paired with a long reach, helping you to ride with increased control when things get fast or technical.