New 2024 RockShox SID forks and shock – lighter, stiffer and more tunable

The all-new SID range offers a fork for every XC rider, from the lightweight SID SL to its longer-travel down-country sibling, SID. There's a new rear shock too.
RockShox SID – Don’t call it a down-country fork…or do.
The new RockShox SID drives like an enduro fork without sacrificing the efficiency and light weight that XC racers like Nino Schurter need. The new three-position damping system has ‘Lock’ for smashing watts, ‘Open’ for smashing rocks, and ‘Pedal’ for efficient traction on techy climbs. SID’s new air spring has more volume and an improved negative spring for supple action that silences trail chatter.
Need to know
- New 35mm chassis is the perfect blend of light weight and rigidity for the modern XC bike. Plus, it’s lighter…again
- New Charger Race Day 2 damper is the lightest damper on the market
- Three compression positions: Open, Pedal, or a rock-solid Lock
- New DebonAir+ provides more small-bump sensitivity and tunable mid-stroke support
- New Bushing package maximizes bushing overlap
- New Maxima Plush Dynamic Suspension Lube reduces friction, lasts longer, and enhances suspension performance ride after ride
- New Crown machined to shave weight without compromising strength and stiffness
- New signature colorways and graphics package
- New bolt-in torque cap adapters included for
use with standard hub end-caps
RockShox SID SL – Light done right
When the race number goes on, this is the fork for you. The RockShox SID SL continues the legacy of unbelievably light XC forks made for the toughest
races. Beyond paring down every gram possible, we added a new three position (3P) damping system.
Go full ‘Lock’ for smashing watts, plush ‘Open’ for smashing rocks, or switch to the ‘Pedal’ position for efficient traction on techy climbs. The SID SL’s weight may be small, but it is mighty with chassis and internal upgrades for improved durability. It’s also now available in a 110 mm travel option.
Need to know
- NEW The lightest 32mm SID chassis ever
- NEW Longer-travel 110mm option
- NEW Charger Race Day 2 damper is the
lightest damper on the market
- Three compression positions: Open, Pedal, or a rock-solid Lock
- NEW Machined crown for lighter weight and greater strength
- NEW Covetable “Blue Crush” signature colourway
- NEW Maxima Plush Dynamic Suspension Lube
RockShox SIDLuxe Ultimate 3P shock
Blistering sprints, chunky descents, and highspeed singletrack—SIDLuxe Ultimate is built for this. Its new three-position (3P) XC damping gives you efficiency when you want it and travel when you need it with Open, Pedal, and Lock positions. SIDLuxe is the only super-light rear shock that can go toe-to-toe with your favorite SID fork.
Need to know
- NEW Three-position damping system: Open,
Pedal, and Lock
- NEW High Speed Compression damping blowoff for Open and Pedal positions
- Super-light XC design delivers premium
performance and efficiency
- Dial in the perfect feel with multiple Open, Pedal, and Lock compression tunes available
- Designed to complement the feel of the SID and SID SL 3P suspension forks
- Compatible with the latest TwistLoc Ultimate remote
- Four damper control options to accommodate all bikes: lever adjust, remote in, remote out, backside remote
RockShox SID 2024 aftermarket models
SID SL Ultimate 3P
- Damper: Charger Race Day 2**
- Damper: Adjust Remote or Crown Adjust
- Spring: DebonAir
- Wheel size: 29”
- Travel: 100mm, 110mm
- Fork offset: 44mm (29”)
- Weight: 1,352g (110mm travel, 44mm offset)
- Price: £ 959
SID SL Select
- Damper: Charger XC
- Damper: Adjust Remote or Crown Adjust
- Spring: DebonAir
- Wheel size: 29″
- Travel: 100mm, 110mm
- Offset: 44mm (29″)
- Price: £739
SID Ultimate 3P
- Damper: Charger Race Day 2**
- Damper: Adjust Remote or Crown Adjust
- Spring: DebonAir+
- Wheel size: 29”
- Travel: 110mm†, 120mm (†Travel change kit available)
- Fork offset: 44mm (29”)
- Weight: 1,476g (110mm travel, 44mm offset)
- Price £1069
SID Select
- Damper: Charger XC
- Damper: Remote or crown adjust
- Spring: DebonAir+
- Wheel size: 29″
- Travel: 100mm, 110mm, 120mm
- Fork offset: 44mm (29″)
- Price: £839
SIDLuxe Ultimate 3P shock
- Damper: RL, RLR**
- Damper: Adjust Remote or Lever Adjust
- Air Spring: DebonAir, SoloAir
- Weight: 246g (190×45 eye-to-eye, standard shaft/standard body eyelet)
- Price: £ 479-539