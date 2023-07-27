New 2024 RockShox SID forks and shock – lighter, stiffer and more tunable

The all-new SID range offers a fork for every XC rider, from the lightweight SID SL to its longer-travel down-country sibling, SID. There's a new rear shock too.

RockShox SID – Don’t call it a down-country fork…or do.

The new RockShox SID drives like an enduro fork without sacrificing the efficiency and light weight that XC racers like Nino Schurter need. The new three-position damping system has ‘Lock’ for smashing watts, ‘Open’ for smashing rocks, and ‘Pedal’ for efficient traction on techy climbs. SID’s new air spring has more volume and an improved negative spring for supple action that silences trail chatter.

Need to know

New 35mm chassis is the perfect blend of light weight and rigidity for the modern XC bike. Plus, it’s lighter…again

New Charger Race Day 2 damper is the lightest damper on the market

Three compression positions: Open, Pedal, or a rock-solid Lock

New DebonAir+ provides more small-bump sensitivity and tunable mid-stroke support

New Bushing package maximizes bushing overlap

New Maxima Plush Dynamic Suspension Lube reduces friction, lasts longer, and enhances suspension performance ride after ride

New Crown machined to shave weight without compromising strength and stiffness

New signature colorways and graphics package

New bolt-in torque cap adapters included for

use with standard hub end-caps

RockShox SID SL – Light done right

When the race number goes on, this is the fork for you. The RockShox SID SL continues the legacy of unbelievably light XC forks made for the toughest

races. Beyond paring down every gram possible, we added a new three position (3P) damping system.

Go full ‘Lock’ for smashing watts, plush ‘Open’ for smashing rocks, or switch to the ‘Pedal’ position for efficient traction on techy climbs. The SID SL’s weight may be small, but it is mighty with chassis and internal upgrades for improved durability. It’s also now available in a 110 mm travel option.

Need to know

NEW The lightest 32mm SID chassis ever

NEW Longer-travel 110mm option

NEW Charger Race Day 2 damper is the

lightest damper on the market

NEW Machined crown for lighter weight and greater strength

NEW Covetable “Blue Crush” signature colourway

NEW Maxima Plush Dynamic Suspension Lube

RockShox SIDLuxe Ultimate 3P shock

Blistering sprints, chunky descents, and highspeed singletrack—SIDLuxe Ultimate is built for this. Its new three-position (3P) XC damping gives you efficiency when you want it and travel when you need it with Open, Pedal, and Lock positions. SIDLuxe is the only super-light rear shock that can go toe-to-toe with your favorite SID fork.

Need to know

NEW Three-position damping system: Open,

Pedal, and Lock

Super-light XC design delivers premium

performance and efficiency

Designed to complement the feel of the SID and SID SL 3P suspension forks

Compatible with the latest TwistLoc Ultimate remote

Four damper control options to accommodate all bikes: lever adjust, remote in, remote out, backside remote

RockShox SID 2024 aftermarket models

SID SL Ultimate 3P

Damper: Charger Race Day 2**

Damper: Adjust Remote or Crown Adjust

Spring: DebonAir

Wheel size: 29”

Travel: 100mm, 110mm

Fork offset: 44mm (29”)

Weight: 1,352g (110mm travel, 44mm offset)

Price: £ 959

SID SL Select

Damper: Charger XC

Damper: Adjust Remote or Crown Adjust

Spring: DebonAir

Wheel size: 29″

Travel: 100mm, 110mm

Offset: 44mm (29″)

Price: £739

SID Ultimate 3P

Damper: Charger Race Day 2**

Damper: Adjust Remote or Crown Adjust

Spring: DebonAir+

Wheel size: 29”

Travel: 110mm†, 120mm (†Travel change kit available)

Fork offset: 44mm (29”)

Weight: 1,476g (110mm travel, 44mm offset)

Price £1069

SID Select

Damper: Charger XC

Damper: Remote or crown adjust

Spring: DebonAir+

Wheel size: 29″

Travel: 100mm, 110mm, 120mm

Fork offset: 44mm (29″)

Price: £839

SIDLuxe Ultimate 3P shock

Damper: RL, RLR**

Damper: Adjust Remote or Lever Adjust

Air Spring: DebonAir, SoloAir

Weight: 246g (190×45 eye-to-eye, standard shaft/standard body eyelet)

Price: £ 479-539

sram.com