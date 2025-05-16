We are massive fans of the Voodoo mountain bike range and the Loco steel hardtail is currently on sale with a big reduction at Halfords

If you're looking for one of the best budget hardtails around – then the Voodoo Loco is a well-equipped, entry-level hardtail with modern geometry and a classic steel frame.

We have tested many of the Voodoo range of mountain bikes here at MBR, from the Voodoo Bizango, which was crowned our best Hardtail of the Year, to its latest budget full-sus bargain – the Voodoo Canzo. The Canzo recently scored an impressive 9 out of 10 in our review, and we reckoned it was one of the best budget full-suspension bikes around – on par with the equally brilliant Calibre Bossnut.

So it’s safe to say Voodoo has it dialled when it comes to producing budget mountain bikes. Voodoos deliver a performance level that far outweighs their wallet-friendly price tags, especially when Halfords drops regular discounts across the range. One such reduction that caught my eye is on the Voodoo Loco. The Loco comes with an impressive spec sheet including a British steel frame, the brilliant Marzocchi Bomber Z2 fork and Shimano gearing. This makes the MX (mullet) wheeled Loco a bargain buy, that right now can be picked up at Halfords with £250 off for just £1,000, which surely makes the Voodoo Loco one of the best hardtail mountain bikes around, in the sub £1,000 category.

Voodoo Loco | Save £250 at Halfords

Was £1250 , now £1000

The Voodoo Loco follows in the wheels of some of our favourite budget mountain bikes from Halfords in-house bike brand. The Loco, at this discounted price comes with an impressive spec, built around its steel frame that comes with geometry numbers ready to deliver a perfect balance between agility and stability. The Marzocchi Bomber Z2 fork with 140mm travel is a real big box ticker, and comes paired with the ever reliable Shimano Deore 12-speed gearing, along with the brands own tubeless compatible rims that roll on Maxxis tyres. There is also an internally routed dropper seatpost with 170mm of travel and makes the Loco a very attractive budget offering, which appears to be selling fast, as it’s now only availble in M or L sizes. View deal at Halfords If you’re a fan of a steel-framed mountain bike, then the Loco is made in the UK from chromoly, which is renowned for its strength, resilience, and ability to take the sting out of rough terrain. The steel frame delivers natural compliance, which Voodoo has paired with very modern geometry numbers, including a 63.5° head angle that will make the bike more stable at speed. Remember, a hardtail only sags at the fork, so you need a slack head angle because it will always be steeper dynamically.

The Loco also comes in with an MX (Mullet) wheelset, a 29in front wheel and a smaller 27.5in rear wheel. An MX setup allows the Loco to deliver a playful ride and snappy acceleration while the larger front wheel keeps the front end stable, allowing it to roll smoothly, and will have you conquering climbs, darting down descents and a ride that should inspire confidence.