This new Ride Concepts Vice keeps twigs and small stones from coming along on a ride.

Freeriders and the bike park crowd will take keen notice of the latest Ride Concepts product update.

The American mountain bike shoe brand has added a mid-top version of its Vice flat pedal shoe.

This shoe is designed to offer the traditional ankle support required for landing those huge hucks and jumps.

Providing the contact patch with your choice of flat pedals is Ride Concept’s Fuzion outsole, which features larger 9mm hexagon tread shapes at the front and rear, to aid walking traction in slippery terrain. At the pedal contact area, the hexagons shrink to 7mm in size, providing a tighter traction interface with your flat pedal pins.

The outsole also features a 3mm EVA cushioning, for additional shock absorption, whilst Ride Concept’s D3O insole is finished with impact zone fabric under the ball of your foot and heel, to further lessen strain.

Darker colours that make this Vice look better – for longer

The gusseted tongue and mid-top configuration makes the Ride Concept Vice Mid shoe less likely to ingest debris and sand, which can be an annoyance when pushing up in steep terrain. Or walking the bike around at a pump track.

For those who prefer a more traditional skate shoe colour combination, there is the back Vice Mid, with a tan outsole and white midsole.

The company’s Spanish freeride star, Andreu Lacondeguy, has added his own colourway preference to the mid-top Vice. A charcoal suede upper ad black sole should make this new signature Andreu Lacondeguy colourway Ride Concept Vice Mid look newer, for longer.

Available sizes for the new Vice Mid is UK 6-12, with retail pricing set at £110 and a reference shoe weight (size 10) of 480g.