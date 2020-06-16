Check out the new Ride Concepts Vice flat pedal shoes

New Ride Concepts Vice shoe is aimed jumping, hucking and whip-offing crowd but will find fans amongst trail riders looking for a something different

New Ride Concepts Vice shoe is aimed jumping, hucking and whip-offing crowd but will find fans amongst trail riders looking for a something different.

>>> Best mountain bike shoes in 2020: flat and clipless

Ride Concepts Vice features

RC Fuzion outsole features sloped-angle inverse hexagons, varying in diameter from 9mm at the toe and heel to 7mm at the pedal contact area

Rubber Kinetics DST 6.0 HIGH GRIP rubber outsole

Suede upper

Cup outsole design features 3mm EVA for additional shock absorption and comfort

Perforated ventilation for breathability

TPU toe protection and rubber toe cap

Fully gusseted tongue prohibits intake of dirt and debris

D3O High Impact Zone Technology insole absorbs impact

Men’s & Women’s: £89.95 SRP UK

Youth: £64.95 SRP UK

Ride Concepts: “Developed with Kyle Strait and our dirt jump, slopestyle and bmx athletes, Vice fills the void for a technical bike shoe for men, women and youth with unrivaled pedal feel and compliance- the every day accomplice to your obsessions.

“With numerous Crankworx and Red Bull Rampage championships across his dominating career in mountain biking, Kyle Strait needs little introduction. Few riders posses the vast skills required to dominate so many disciplines in the sport. We are proud to collaborate with Kyle on his signature Vice color. Influenced by his Strait Acres training compound in Southern California, Kyle’s shoe embodies his vices; riding every day, whether it’s dirt jumps, slalom, downhill or pump track, and doing it with style.”