Predictions and TV schedule for this weekend’s Val Di Sole World Cup

XC Short Track kicks off today at 4:20pm, DH tomorrow from 11:30am, XCO on Sunday from 11:00am
Red Bull TV schedule for Val Di Sole World Cup
All UK times.
XC Short Track, Friday 4:20pm
Women’s DH finals, Saturday 11:30am
Mens DH finals, Saturday 12:45pm
Women’s XCO finals, Sunday 11:00am
Men’s XCO finals, Sunday 1:45pm
Who won the last World Cup round?
Tracey Hannah and Amaury Pierron.
Who won at Val Di Sole last year?
Tahnee Seagrave and Amaury Pierron.
Who will win this year?
Marine Cabirou and Laurie Greenland.
The two key videos to watch now
Marcelo Gutierrez’s course preview and Ben Cathro’s line choice analysis vids…
Current World Cup standings: elite women
- Tracey Hannah, 1040 pts
- Marine Cabirou, 840
- Rachel Atherton, 730
- Nina Hoffmann, 695
- Veronika Widmann, 514
- Kate Weatherly, 452
- Mariana Salazar, 448
- Elenora Farina, 370
Current World Cup standings: elite men
- Loïc Bruni, 965 pts
- Amaury Pierron, 855
- Troy Brosnan, 855
- Loris Vergier, 614
- Danny Hart, 602
- Greg Minnaar, 506
- Laurie Greenland, 421
- Brook Macdonald, 393