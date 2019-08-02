Predictions and TV schedule for this weekend’s Val Di Sole World Cup

XC Short Track kicks off today at 4:20pm, DH tomorrow from 11:30am, XCO on Sunday from 11:00am

Red Bull TV schedule for Val Di Sole World Cup All UK times. XC Short Track, Friday 4:20pm

Women’s DH finals, Saturday 11:30am

Mens DH finals, Saturday 12:45pm

Women’s XCO finals, Sunday 11:00am

Men’s XCO finals, Sunday 1:45pm Watch it all on Who won the last World Cup round? Tracey Hannah and Amaury Pierron. Who won at Val Di Sole last year? Tahnee Seagrave and Amaury Pierron. Who will win this year? Marine Cabirou and Laurie Greenland. The two key videos to watch now Marcelo Gutierrez’s course preview and Ben Cathro’s line choice analysis vids… Current World Cup standings: elite women Tracey Hannah, 1040 pts Marine Cabirou, 840 Rachel Atherton, 730 Nina Hoffmann, 695 Veronika Widmann, 514 Kate Weatherly, 452 Mariana Salazar, 448 Elenora Farina, 370 Current World Cup standings: elite men Loïc Bruni, 965 pts Amaury Pierron, 855 Troy Brosnan, 855 Loris Vergier, 614 Danny Hart, 602 Greg Minnaar, 506 Laurie Greenland, 421 Brook Macdonald, 393