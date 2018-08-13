UK Gravity Enduro Series no more, BEMBA to put on 2019 national enduro series

UKGE shuts up shop with immediate effect. BEMBA step in.

2018 UK Gravity Series closes with immediate effect due to money reasons. BEMBA organisers quickly announce plans for 2019 enduro series.

There will be no United Kingdom Gravity Enduro series in 2016 after "complete mess" in 2015

Bye-bye to UKGE

Posting on Facebook, UK Gravity Enduro’s Steve Parr stated: “It’s with deep regret and sadness, we have to announce that rounds 4&5 of UKGE are going to be cancelled. I’m truly sorry that it has come to this.

“Putting on a series of this size costs so much money and time that it needed rider and industry support, but both were down on previous years. I could go onto blame things here, but I’m not going to, just give you fact.

“If the series were to continue, then the series will put itself into debt. I have not taken any money from the series whatsoever since I started work on it in 2017. With no other personal income over that period, there is no way I can pay off any debt. Once I have paid off suppliers from round 3 I will let everyone know what is left and what they can expect to receive as a partial refund.

“We could just continue to take your money, but I’m not a crook. Unfortunately, we just haven’t been able to generate enough entries to make the last 2 rounds happen.

“This is my fault alone and I will have to carry that burden till the end of my days and never organise another race.

“Deepest regret and huge apologies”

What we know about BEMBA 2019 so far

Venues in England, Wales, Scotland and possibly Northern Ireland.

Each venue/race to be put on by a different existing organiser, local to the area. Similar to the new National Downhill Series way of doing things.

Two day format. Saturday practice, Sunday race. No pre-practice.

Events from April through to September.

BEMBA press release

BEMBA National Enduro Series 2019

The new BEMBA National Enduro Series will be spread over the UK with the final round being the National Championships race. There are plans for races in England, Wales and Scotland with the possibility of including an Irish round.

The events are planned for April, May, June, August and September. July will be kept race-free so as not to interfere with summer holiday plans.

In the same style as the newly formed National Downhill Series, the new National Enduro Series will be run by different race organisers who will each put on their own event and manage all of the different aspects of organisation.

The series proposes a simple two-day format with a full day’s practice on Saturday and racing on Sunday, with no pre-practice allowed.

Discussions are under way to create a Team Championship trophy with mixed gender teams of three and the potential for double series points at the Champs event to encourage riders to take part.

All events will be run as part of the host organiser’s existing plans, taking some of the best events in the country and turning them into one national series.

At this stage, the proposed entry fees are to be confirmed…

This concept has been in the pipeline since 2017 but was never initiated as BEMBA wanted to allow a single organiser the chance to make it happen.

BEMBA organisers in support of the series: No Fuss, Tweedlove, Mini Enduro, WGES, Swinley Enduro, Southern Enduro, PMBA, Welsh Enduro Series, Pedalhounds, Ard Events, Boltby Bash, Manx Enduro and NDH are committed to making the National Enduro Series a big success.