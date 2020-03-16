UCI suspends all events including Olympic qualification

Mountain bike, BMX Racing, BMX Freestyle and para-cycling road Olympic qualification is still ongoing

Here are the edited highlights of a typically wordy statement from the UCI called ‘The UCI takes strong measures faced with the development of the coronavirus’…

>>> Coronavirus: can we still ride?

Concerning the UCI International Calendar, the UCI has registered to date over one hundred postponement and cancellation requests, and the list is growing daily.

Not wishing to contribute to the spread of the virus and with the aim of ensuring sporting equity in its competitions, the UCI … has taken the following measures:

Organisers are expressly requested to cancel any cycling event on the UCI International Calendar in territories identified at risk by the World Health Organisation.

Suspension of all classifications for all events on the UCI International Calendar, across all disciplines, [ie. any event with UCI points] from 15 March 2020 and until further notice but at least until 3 April 2020.

With regard to the qualification procedure for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games [which] is still ongoing for mountain bike, BMX Racing, BMX Freestyle and para-cycling road, the UCI has taken the decision to ask respectively to the International Olympic Committee and International Paralympic Committee that the qualification period is stopped retroactively as of 3 March 2020.

Considering the uncertainty surrounding the spread of the virus, maintaining the qualification periods initially planned (11 May 2020 for BMX Freestyle, 27 May for mountain, 1st June for BMX Racing and 7th of June for para-cycling) would have resulted in unfairness between nations. The UCI has therefore decided to propose to the IOC and IPC to stop the procedure as of 3 March, in view of the fact that up until that date, no nation had been prevented from travelling to events.

The constantly changing health situation also makes the possibility of building an alternative calendar for postponed events uncertain, despite the possibility of extension until June 30, 2020 granted by the IOC to all International Federations.

Moreover, it should be made clear that 70% to 85% of the qualification events for these disciplines have already been held, and the classification taken into account, therefore represents a true sporting value.

Concerning requests for postponement of events, the UCI will communicate at a later stage the possible reallocation of new dates.