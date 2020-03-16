Coronavirus: can we still ride?

And what about if UK declares a national lockdown?

There’s a question many of us are asking, should we still ride our mountain bikes if the outbreak becomes more serious in the UK?

First off, this article is in no way intended to be flippant, to dismiss the seriousness of Coronavirus or to undermine the actions of the UK government in limiting and mitigating its spread. We strongly recommend you follow all the official advice, and hope that Covid-19 transmission does not become established in the UK population.

As we write this article, the advice is essentially to carry on as normal, wash our hands and to self-isolate at home for seven days if you have symptoms — a persistent cough and a high temperature. Keeping healthy is also advised, meaning mountain biking could be a help rather than a hindrance to combatting the Covid-19 spread, particularly as the sport is outdoors.

What about if UK declares a national lockdown, the like of which we’ve seen in Italy in March? Naturally, you need to follow government advice, something we can’t speculate about. But in Italy restrictions on people’s movements have meant you can only travel for work, out of necessity or for health reasons. Clearly that means no roadtrips to the Alps or even driving to your local riding spot. Italians have been advised that exercise and sport is still permitted though, as long as you keep at least one metre from others. That makes mountain biking the ideal sport, provided you don’t have to travel to do it. So keep riding, keep healthy, keep washing your hands and using hand sanitiser.