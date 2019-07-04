Experience the vast network of Tweed Valley trails with Tweed Valley Guides

New way to discover the iconic trails of one of the UK’s best riding destinations

Dirt School is excited to announce Tweed Valley Guides – a new way to discover the iconic trails of one of the UK’s most famous riding destinations.

The Tweed Valley is home to a vast network of legendary trails – and now there’s an easy way to experience them all.

Some of the best riding in the area is also some of the hardest to find, not marked on any of the official trail maps and often hidden deep in the forests that cover the region’s rolling hills. But with Tweed Valley Guides, you can now find the goods with an experienced professional who knows the area like the back of their hand. With Tweed Valley Guides there’s no need to stop and check maps or download an app – you’ll head straight to the valley gold to experience the very best trails.

Tweed Valley Guides is brought to you by Dirt School, one of the UK’s longest serving and best-known coaching companies. Every guide will have been through extensive Dirt School training, so you know they will be fully qualified, insured and trained in first aid. Not only that, their local knowledge means they know which trails run best according to the conditions, and the best way to link them all together.

And as Dirt School and Tweed Valley Guides are members of 1% for the Planet, you can ride easy, knowing that 1% of their annual turnover goes directly back to the trail network.

Andy Barlow, Managing Director at Dirt School, said: “We couldn’t be more excited to be launching Tweed Valley Guides.

“Dirt School has operated in the Tweed Valley since 2007 and we know and love the trail network here. We also realise that a lot of the trails we enjoy the most are some of the hardest to find, so we’ve developed Tweed Valley Guides to help people discover the very best trails the area has to offer.”