Watch the Trippin Fellaz go Scottish Moto

The latest Flanagans fling

Merge together a love of exploration, motorbikes, mountain bikes and down right good times and this is exactly what comes out of the other side.

>>> The motocross skills that will improve your trail riding

Trippin – Scottish Moto Episode 1

With nothing but a throbbing 125 between our legs and the open road stretching out in front of us we upped sticks straight into the eye of the first storm of one of our driest summers on record.

Scotland… The land of midge’s and rain, but also home to some of the finest coastal roads and mountain bike trails the world has to offer. Who could say no to a west coast moto adventure, cruising the small perfectly formed twisty back roads up to Applecross, stopping off to setup camp for the evening and stretch the legs on the push bikes. The mythical Torridon is the focus for episode one of our adventure and after overcoming some minor adversities it certainly did not disappoint.

With episode two taking the chaps to the far flung Outer Hebrides in search of down right good times and maybe even a fish or two make sure you tune in next week just to see if they make it without any breakdowns!

Video description

Trippin Fellaz: “Scotland, the land of the midge’s and rain but also home to some of the best coastal 125cc terrain the world has to offer! Who could say no to a moto – ride – adventure extravaganza on some of the finest hunks of junk £500 could buy!”