Applecross, Scotland route

Andy McKenna of Go-Where reaches parts of Scotland other guides can’t reach. We asked him for his favourite ride and he came up with this…

The dotted lines on OS Sheet 24 are as well defined as the beautifully rocky, ancient coffin paths to Clachan Church at Applecross Bay – what you won’t quite appreciate until your tyres hit the trail though are the stunning views, the tangible sense of history and the splendid isolation this relatively short epic (or out and back) packs in. That is, until you find yourself in the warm embrace of the Applecross Inn and tucking into some of the finest food anywhere. Explore for yourself, or if you’d prefer to uncover one or two more scintillating singletracks that somehow missed the eye of the cartographer, look us up. We’d love to share them with you.