Trek Top Fuel gets longer travel, radder geometry and 170mm dropper post

Trek updates Top Fuel with longer travel and new geometry

Trek Top Fuel gets updated with longer travel, all-new geometry suited to racing and trail riding, contemporary cockpit, longer droppers and more.

Trek Top Fuel need to know

Fork travel up to 120mm (from 100mm)

Rear travel up to 115mm (from 100mm)

Head angle 67.5° (from 70°)

Seat angle 75° (from 74°)

Accepts up to 29 x 2.4in tyres

150mm dropper on M to XL sizes (170mm on 9.8 and 9.9 models)

Wider bars

Shorter stem

Claimed weights from 24.36lb / 11.05kg

Prices from £2,600 up to £9,999

Trek Top Fuel press release

Top Fuel has long been the bike of choice for speed and efficiency on demanding cross country courses and marathon rides. The new models combine Top Fuel’s race heritage with the confident control of a longer-travel bike for a ride that handles like a snappy XC race bike and rips like a trail bike.

This change in design pivots Top Fuel from a thoroughbred race machine to a cross country bike that’s well-suited to both racing and an all-around great time on any trail for any rider.

Earlier this spring, US Marathon Mountain Bike National Champion Payson McElveen (Orange Seal Off-road) rode the new Top Fuel to a record FKT on the 100-mile White Rim Trail in Utah’s Canyonlands National Park, beating the previous record by nearly 15 minutes.

More travel, more control

Whereas previous Top Fuel models featured a 100mm fork and 100mm of rear travel, the new Top Fuel models have a longer 120mm fork and 115mm of rear travel.

New Top Fuel models also feature an overhauled frame with a slacker head angle and a longer reach for confidence and control on rough descents.

Each of the models in the new Top Fuel lineup features a wider handlebar and shorter stem, a dropper post, and a TwistLoc dual remote lockout that makes it easy to simultaneously lock the front and rear suspension for sprints and climbs.

Trail bike tech, race bike mentality

The new Top Fuel frame has similar design elements to Trek’s trail bikes, including a Straight Shot down tube for extra stiffness without extra weight and Knock Block frame defense that prevents damage from spinning bars and fork crowns.

Each new model features Mino Link adjustable geometry, Control Freak internal cable routing, and Active Braking Pivot, which keeps the suspension active even when you’re on the brakes.

Together, this frame and suspension tech makes for an ultra-responsive and sure-footed ride that’s fast on race day and fun whenever you ride.

Carbon and alloy options

Top Fuel is available in four complete models with various drivetrain options. It’s also available as a frameset in either Alpha Platinum Aluminum or OCLV Mountain Carbon.

All three carbon models (Top Fuel 9.9, Top Fuel 9.8, and Top Fuel 9.7) and the carbon frameset feature full OCLV Mountain Carbon mainframes and rear triangles.