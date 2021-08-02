Trek Roscoe hardtail range gets a redesigned frame, is rolling on 29er wheels and has a bigger fork up front. This is no longer an off-road commuter.

The 2022 Trek Roscoe hardtail range has been given a thorough makeover, making it a true trail bike. Trek has made its affordable trail hardtail, a lot more bike. The 2022 model year Roscoe has been reconfigured to roll bigger wheels and run a longer travel fork.

A redesigned aluminium frame now rolls 29er wheels, instead of 27.5+, and along with the greater rollover, there is more fork travel too.

Big wheels – finally

Product planners at Trek have observed the trend towards longer travel trail hardtails, running 29er wheels. As a result, the Roscoe uses a 140mm fork, which is a lot more squish at the front, than its 27.5+ predecessor had, at 120mm.

Balancing the bigger wheels and longer travel fork, is more progressive overall geometry. Trek’s new Roscoe sits at a credible slack 65° head angle and the reach numbers are decent, with a size large stretching to 470mm.

The aluminium frame now features slick internal cable routing, a SRAM universal derailleur hanger and contemporary chain slap protection. A rear axle standard evolution now sees 148x12mm for the Roscoe 9, 8 and 7.

If you were a fan of the previous generation Roscoe’s kickstand mount, well, that is no longer present – as the bike has been rerolled from its dual-purpose nature to that of a proper trail hardtail.

Proper trail spec

Trek’s premium Roscoe is the 9, which features a Fox Rhythm 36 and Shimano finishing kit. That means a combination SLX/XT drivetrain and Shimano 612-series 4-piston brakes.

House brand Bontrager wheels and handlebars complete the Roscoe 9 build, with Line Comp 30 wheels, running Bontrager XR4 Team Issue tyres, sized 29 x 2.6in. The Bontrager Line alloy handlebar is 780mm wide. The Trek Roscoe 9 is priced at £2200.

Dropper? That would be a 150mm TranzX, which is standard across the range.

There are Trek Roscoe value versions too

If your trail hardtail budge is limited to £1950, you could opt for the Roscoe 8.

It swaps the Fox fork for a RockShox 35 Golf RL, whilst the drivetrain is a combination SRAM GX/NX. Brakes are Shimano MT420s.

Riders seeking true affordability can put down £1350 in exchange for a Roscoe 7. That will get you a RockShox Recon Silver RL up front and a Shimano Deore 1×12 drivetrain. Stoppers are Shimano’s MT200s.