New 120mm Transition Spur goes extremely downcountry

“The Spur requires no adjustment to descend like you're used to, you might actually go faster”

Transition Spur joins the downcountry mountain bike wave. Sporting modest amounts of suspension travel but not shying away from aggressive geometry.

>>> MBR Trail Bike of the Year 2020

Transition Spur need to know

120mm front and rear

29in wheels

Full carbon frame (front triangle, swing arm and rocker)

Optional 100mm rear travel with 37.5mm stroke shock

Two water bottle mounts plus accessory mount under top tube

Long travel dropper posts; SM 120mm, MD 150mm, LG 180mm XL 210mm

5.4 lbs frame with shock, complete XX1 AXS build 24.7 lbs

Frame £2999.95

Complete bike AXS: £8999.95

Complete bike XO1: £5999.95

Complete bike GX: £4999.95

Transition press release

The Spur features a full carbon frame made from premium Japanese Toray fiber with a tailored blend of 24T, 30T and 40T materials to create the right balance of frame stiffness, strength, and impact toughness. Our unique latex coated EPS molding process allows for sharper frame lines and tighter edge radius control with maximum strength to weight ratio and less wasted material.

With nearly 30% of progression and a consistent linear rate of change, the Spur has an excellent balance of support and small bump sensitivity. Anti-squat is tuned to enhance pedaling performance and acceleration but doesn’t get in the way of the suspension working when it’s needed.

The GiddyUp suspension, featuring a one-piece flex stay rear triangle, is tuned to work correctly with inline style rear shocks and designed to provide a balanced feel with 120mm travel forks. Riders are able to add or remove volume spacers in the rear shock to suit their individual riding style and there is plenty of bottom out control for when things get rowdy. The Spur has 120mm of rear wheel travel when used with the supplied 190mm x 45mm stroke shock. It is also possible to install a shorter, 190mm x 37.5mm stroke shock to reduce the rear wheel travel to 100mm if you are after a shorter travel experience.

A wide usable sag range of 25 – 35% allows the rider to tune the feel of the bike; from firm and snappy, to more supple and active. Wherever you end up, you can focus on the trail without remotes, levers or knobs. Just grab your bike and GiddyUp.